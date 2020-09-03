Adrien Martinez, 29 years old Catalan, created “Zone 300” in June 2019. Hunting enthusiast from an early age, he had noticed that there were only few programs available on his passion.

The only content we could find was on Youtube or on linear channels at times that were not necessarily adapted and with a lot of reruns. Adrien Martinez, production manager

Zone 300 makes 300 videos available to its subscribers on all media (smartphone, tablet or computer). The company, which employs around fifteen people, produces some of the documentaries it broadcasts. She hopes, by the end of the year, to offer 700 videos in her catalog.