Almost a week ago the long-awaited Final Fantasy VII Rebirtha game that follows the path set forth by the remake that appeared in 2020, as it changes a large part of the story that many fans knew perfectly, leaving the PS1 delivery as a product from which more narratives would be derived. And with the launch of this installment has come resounding success, this is how one of the people responsible for it talks about how it was possible to have a game of such quality.

In an interview with The Washington Post, Yoshinori Kitase, The producer of this specific franchise and game has given a comment that can be direct and devastating at the same time, stating that the greatness of the game is due to the fact that it was created for an exclusive platform. Saying that the length and high levels of production they have put into it is due to what it offers PlayStation 5because if it had been cross-platform, it would have taken much longer to come out due to optimization issues.

Here what was mentioned:

It made it easier for the team to focus on building a world with diverse geography, indoor and outdoor areas populated with activities, friendly and hostile characters, all perfectly represented without interruptions on the “loading screen.” If it hadn't been on a single platform, the world map wouldn't be perfect and the game design may have had to go back significantly.

It is worth mentioning that Rebirth They consider it as a game with rapid development and a large production scale, something that was possible because they only had to work on the code on a specific platform, since apparently they received the Next Step Kit. sony on the consoles almost when they revealed the delivery XVI of the saga in the official presentation of PS5. That means, as soon as remake was released, they immediately got to work on the next adventure of Cloud and company.

Remember that Final Fantasy VII Rebirth At the moment it is exclusive to PS5.

Via: Insider Gaming

Editor's note: I don't know if this exclusivity ends up being the advantage, but we cannot deny that it is a video game full of details and that it is very worth trying. With that, we only have to wait for the next delivery, which will surely not arrive before 2028.