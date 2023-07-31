The Camaro, Challenger and Corvette with a lone combustion engine are on their farewell tour. It won’t be long before these models are plugged in or disappear. The Ford Mustang, on the other hand, is holding up, and that’s apparently due to the F-150 Lightning and Mustang Mach-E. Jim Owens is the brand manager of the Ford Mustang. He explains how electric Fords ensure that the Mustang can still have a V8.

According to Owens, it has to do with emissions regulations. ‘Part of the reason why we have two internal combustion engines [de V8 en de EcoBoost-viercilinder] allowed to build, is the success of the [F-150] Lightning and the success of the Mustang Mach-E,” he explains to the Australian CarExpert. ‘Right now we’re doing it [voldoen aan de emissiereglementen] by balancing our range. We produce a certain number [EV’s] to comply.’

The help of the EVs does not mean that the two-door Mustang can avoid electrification forever. Mark Rushbrook, director of Ford Performance, says Ford has already considered a hybrid powertrain for the latest Mustang. “We certainly considered whether it would make sense or not,” he said. For the time being, that is not the case and the EcoBoost and the V8 may remain. Only the latter will come to Europe, incidentally.

How long will the Ford Mustang with V8 be available?

According to Rushbrook, there is “no end date defined” for the internal combustion engine-only Ford Mustang. ‘As long as we can, we will. It depends on the direction in which emissions regulations develop,” says Rushbrook. Based on the new rules and demand, Ford determines whether a new Coyote V8 will be built.

The Ford Mustang will soon be alone in the world

Without the Camaro, Challenger and non-electrified Corvette, the Ford Mustang has the muscle car realm alone. Despite the fact that the competition is slowly disappearing, Owens does not think that all V8 candidates will suddenly go for a Mustang. ‘People who have a tattoo bowtie [het logo van Chevrolet] on their bodies, or a Challenger Hellcat, Redeye, Demon, we’re probably not going to coax those,” says Owens.