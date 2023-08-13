A study by the British University College London showed that more than a quarter of the voices imitated using what is known as “deepfakes” succeeded in deceiving even the most acute and focused listeners.

According to researchers at the university, more than 500 people who were trained to distinguish real sounds from imitations were able to detect only 73% of the imitated sounds during the study. The study was conducted using English and Chinese (Mandarin), where the percentages were similar in the results of the two languages, although the research team found that the English speakers were able to distinguish the human voice from the imitated voice generated using artificial intelligence through the breathing rhythm, while the Chinese speakers indicated the rhythm. And speed and fluency of speech as a criterion for discrimination.

The team of researchers at the British University warned that “as a result of technological developments, it has become possible to generate an almost real copy of a person’s voice using a recording of a few words in his voice.”

The researchers said that the results of the study may not reflect the actual reality, because the participants in the study, even those who were not trained, knew that they were part of an experiment and therefore were more focused on discovering the imitated voices. Most of the efforts to combat counterfeiting of votes are currently focused on the use of artificial intelligence systems also to detect them, which performed at the same level as the performance of people participating in the university experiment, but they excelled compared to people who did not know that they were participating in an experiment to discover fake voices. The researchers said that in light of the expectation of significant development and progress in the techniques of imitating sounds, what is required is the development of more advanced tools for their discovery.