A medical team at Al Tadawi Hospital in Dubai succeeded in performing a delicate surgery to install a joint in the foot of a patient of Arab nationality.

Dr. Muhammad Khalifa, a consultant in orthopedic surgery, fractures and sports injuries, said that the operation was performed with the latest technology of its kind in the country, for a patient of Arab nationality, who suffers from diabetes of the first degree, and surgeons in several hospitals warned him of the danger of performing it, but it was a hospital team that performed it. Successfully operated with a precise surgical technique, and the patient recovered.

He pointed out that the patient was suffering from a condition medically called “hallux valgus” which occurs when the base of the big toe turns abnormally outwards away from the foot and the tip of the big toe turns towards the second toe, which causes the inability to stand and walk.

He continued: The patient was suffering from a problem in his work, which requires him to stand for a long time, indicating that this problem usually occurs to those who suffer from weak ligaments or flat feet.

He mentioned that the patient’s suffering increased due to his suffering from painful swelling at the joint protruding site, and swelling around the periphery of the movement joint, and he also recently noticed the shoes tearing near the base of the big toe.

“The difficulty of the surgery was that the patient suffers from type 1 diabetes, which threatens to expose him to health complications when undergoing this type of operation,” he added.

He stated that the surgery was successfully performed by adjusting the first metatarsal by stabilizing the first metatarsal joint in the foot, through micro-incisions, which preserves the tissues surrounding the joints and bones, which maintains the blood supply.

He pointed out that the patient consulted many surgeons before the operation in several hospitals, and the advice was to wear shoes with a wide toe, orthopedic pillows and equipment, and some surgeons advised against surgical intervention due to diabetes, until the patient visited the foot and ankle unit at the Medication Hospital and the details of the operation were explained for him.

Dr. Khalifa explained that the process of stabilizing the base of the big toe joint using micro-incisions was a great success, as the patient started physical therapy and regained the ability to walk using a crutch two weeks after the surgical intervention, and the patient also began to wear shoes without suffering.