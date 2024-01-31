The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the success of a new mediation by the UAE regarding the exchange of prisoners of war between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Ukraine.

The Ministry indicated that the success of the new mediation reflects the global position of the UAE as a reliable partner at the international level, especially on the part of the Russian Federation and Ukraine, which contributed to the success of the efforts, which led to the release of prisoners of war on both sides.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its appreciation to the governments of the Russian Federation and Ukraine for their cooperation and response to the UAE mediation efforts to make the prisoner exchange process a success.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed the UAE’s commitment to continuing efforts aimed at finding a peaceful solution to the conflict in Ukraine, stressing its firm position of calling for diplomacy, dialogue and reducing escalation, and its endeavor to support all initiatives that would mitigate the humanitarian repercussions resulting from the crisis.

It should be noted that the UAE mediation efforts succeeded in early January in the release of prisoners of war between Russia and Ukraine, in addition to another mediation in December 2022, to release and exchange two prisoners between the United States of America and the Russian Federation.