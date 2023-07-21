The public company Correos has satisfactorily resolved the biggest electoral challenge it has faced in the recent democratic stage due to the extraordinary call of 23-J. Of the 2.6 million voters who requested to vote by mail, more than 93% had done so as of Thursday, one of the highest percentages recorded in all types of elections since 2005.

The company unexpectedly found itself on its agenda the task of organizing general elections in an exceptional situation: a high percentage of the population is on vacation, which has tripled the requests for voting by mail compared to the previous call on May 28. Correos assumed triple the work with part of the staff on vacation. In addition, the distribution of electoral documentation was complicated because many potential voters set the delivery point at their vacation spot and not at their usual address.

The company maintains that from May 30 (53 days before the general elections of 23-J) they began planning the necessary work for the electoral appointment, which included the hiring of thousands of people to reinforce the service.

The sowing of doubt

In the midst of the entire process, the PP, through its candidate for president, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, raised serious suspicions during the rally on the 12th in Murcia: “I ask the postmen of Spain to work to the maximum, morning, noon and night and, even if they do not have sufficient reinforcements, to know that they are guarding something that is sacred to the Spanish, which is their vote. I ask you, regardless of your bosses, to distribute all the votes before the deadline expires, so that we Spaniards can vote. I promise that if they are not paid for overtime, in the first Council of Ministers I will pay them for all overtime”.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

The reality of that day belied Feijóo’s insinuation. 19,400 workers already reinforced the Post Office staff and there was not a single proof that the heads of the employees had hindered or given orders not to deliver the votes by mail.

EL PAÍS asked the PP what Feijóo was referring to with his complaint, and the conservative formation referred to the statements made to Telemadrid by a CC OO trade unionist, Regino Martín, who was speaking as spokesman for the union at the Post Office.

More information

Martín declared on the 11th: “If there are no postmen to carry the documentation and no offices are opened so that the citizen can cast the vote, it is evident that the Post Office is not taking voting by mail seriously and, we understand that, before we doubted it and now we think it is true, the president of the Post Office is not facilitating voting and the Government does not seem to be fond of people going to vote (…) It is expected that the offices will not open on the 15th and 16th, only the 15 (…). Under these conditions, the citizen will be very tight to be able to vote and will not get to vote. That is why Correos does not inform the media, that is why Correos lies and that is why Correos does not inform the unions. Abstention is being encouraged. I said it a month and a half ago on behalf of the majority union and there is a witch hunt in the Post Office so that we do not say it. Correos is not enthusiastic about people going to vote”.

The complaint rejected

Those statements by the Comisiones Obreras trade unionist, attributing a political intention to the Government and the president of the Post Office to hinder voting by mail, became only 24 hours later in a written complaint from the PP to the Central Electoral Board. Quoting the statements of Regino Martín (CC OO), the complaint stated: “We have learned of the existing discontent among the Post Office unions by publicly questioning the fact that many of these voters are ultimately unable to effectively exercise their right to vote.” The PP denounced that the reception of the ballots was being carried out “with a more than notorious delay, which could harm the electoral result”, that “the reinforcement of Correos personnel (19,000 professionals) has not helped to expedite the process”, and requested “as many measures as it deems necessary to effectively guarantee the exercise of the right to vote to all those voters who have requested it and that it is not violated by an abnormal operation of the Administration”. Below, you can consult the full text of the complaint.

The president of the Electoral Board, magistrate Miguel Colmenero, collected reports from the Electoral Census Office and from the Post Office itself and on the 13th rejected the Popular Party’s claim: “Given the measures that both organizations are adopting to facilitate the exercise of voting by mail and the problems that the modification of the deadlines established for requesting and delivering votes by mail may cause, no additional measure should be adopted at this time.”

Resolution of the Central Electoral Board on the complaint of the Popular Party against Correos

Feijóo then went to interviews on radio and television where they asked him if he was going to challenge the elections of 23-J. The PP candidate responded on Es.Radio like this: “We do not want to contemplate that scenario because it would be a scenario of enormous political and legal significance. But we have begun to send a message to the postmen that, due to personal responsibility, professionalism, if they have to work beyond the hours, regardless of not having the commitment to collect those hours, they should do it… There can be no votes left in the post office, that cannot happen. I don’t want to think of a situation where there might be people who can’t vote because the ballot hasn’t arrived. Spain cannot go down this path”. Later, Vox also contributed to spreading the eventual discredit of voting by mail.

The general secretary of CC OO, Unai Sordo, clarified on July 14 that the union did not share Regino Martín’s statements about an alleged political intention of the Government in the management of voting by mail. “It is a very dangerous and delegitimizing message of an electoral process (…) we disassociate ourselves from any conspiracy and Trumpist theory that defends that the result or electoral participation of voting by mail is conditioned.” Sordo insisted that the Post Office staff had to be reinforced for the electoral process and that he was convinced that this was going to happen, but he stressed that the union was disassociating itself “from any type of conspiracy theory that is being installed in a part of the Spanish political spectrum”.

The data and the results

The final data of the entire processing process of the 2.6 million requests to vote by mail prove the success of the most complex operation the company has ever experienced under the worst possible conditions. Post offices, with a few exceptions, have functioned normally and without large crowds or long waits.

The trade unionist who aired the theory that the Government was not “affectionate” with citizens’ voting by mail and that the president of Correos encouraged abstention with his management, refused, in conversation with EL PAÍS, to rectify his words after knowing the final result of the process.

“It has been the enormous union pressure from all the unions, not only from CC OO, which we are in the majority with 43%, which has moved the wheel a bit, because it was quite at a standstill. And secondly, the professionals at Correos, which has a tremendous workforce that, despite the lack of means for practically 41 days, has started to move the wheel as they have always done, we have processed 17 electoral processes, in general elections since 1978, we have removed them all despite the managers.

“You mean the employees haven’t obeyed their bosses to get this job done?”

“It is not disobeying, but we have a vocation for public service. We could have gone on strike, set up a chicken, we did not want to go on strike against the right for citizens to exercise the vote, we did not do it, we believe that it is a key constitutional right and, therefore, despite the fact that there were no reinforcements, despite the fact that it was not being attended to and despite the fact that no means were being put in place, with our tongues hanging out we have always taken out the process.

Regino Martín refuses to rectify his words and only admits that Feijóo “was a bit unlucky” when he asked the postmen to deliver the envelopes to the voters “regardless of their bosses.” The theory of this CC OO trade unionist is that the president of the Post Office took the necessary measures only from the 11th, subjecting the staff to unnecessary overexertion. “The president of Correos has managed this story very badly and has gotten the government into trouble.”

The company answers that it began the process of hiring reinforcements on June 8, 45 days before the appointment with the polls, resorting to the Correos job boards, to people with experience in the company and to the 84,000 applicants to the last job consolidation process. Correos adds that from July 3, organizational measures were taken to facilitate voting by mail through extensions of hours and opening of offices on public holidays: “Extraordinary distributions of electoral documentation were carried out on Saturdays, July 8 and 15, Sunday the 16th and Monday the 17th (in those towns that were a local holiday) with the participation of 5,700 postmen and 896 distribution units. On the 11th, hours were extended in the busiest areas in 275 offices, and from the 13th all the offices that closed at 8:00 p.m. were extended until 10:00 p.m. On the 12th, it was announced that 2,075 offices throughout the country would open during the weekend of July 15 and 16…”.

Receive the newsletter every afternoon electoral newspaperwith the analysis of Ricardo de Querol, deputy director, and Luis Barbero, editor-in-chief of the edition.