Atlético de Madrid has complicated life after a gray game in San Mamés. Simeone’s men return home with a 2-0 loss in another match without scoring. These are the successes and errors of Atlético de Madrid in their visit to San Mamés.
Angel Strap
After a rather weak first half, Atlético de Madrid seemed to improve from the return of the changing rooms, putting Athletic in trouble. Part of this is the fault of Ángel Correa, who entered the break and looked very comfortable, pushing his team forward. Despite everything, his push was not enough to come back from the game.
Fit in minute 8
With the defensive approach that Simeone took from the start, with Herrera and Kondogbia in the double pivot, conceding an early goal is inexcusable. And that is exactly what happened. A good play by Athletic, culminated in a rebound off Mario Hermoso that ended up in the back of the net, put the home team ahead in the 8th minute.
Oh Hector Herrera
With the 1-0 still on the scoreboard and some good minutes by Atlético in the second half, Herrera committed a penalty against Iker Muniain that left the colchoneros very touched. The Mexican did not have the best game of his, and that action condemned Atlético de Madrid for the rest of the game.
Luis Suarez is not well
With the score 2-0 against and 20 minutes still to go, Luis Suárez was substituted for Vrsaljko. The Uruguayan was missing for the 70 minutes he played, and he shows that he is not in good physical shape after having to leave the pitch when Atlético needed him most.
