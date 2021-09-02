The Spanish team fell against Sweden. He went ahead with a goal from Carlos Soler, who attacked the far post in a cross from Jordi Alba, but allowed himself to be tied on the next play. The Swedes were better and ended up coming back. Spain gets into trouble.
Spain’s game was not good and there are few aspects to highlight. He did not control, he did not arrive in danger and he did not find spaces in the Swedish defense.
Adama Traoré gave wings to Spain. They had gotten stuck and could not open holes in the Swedish defense until the winger came out, which contributed a different football and overflowed its defenders on the right wing again and again.
However, the mistakes were much more visible and cost the Red team the game.
La Roja was not focused and made mistakes when leaving the ball. In the first half, the first error between Carlos Soler and Sergio Busquets cost an Isak goal and another error ended with a loss by Koke and a shot in good position by Kulusevski saved by Unai Simón.
Spain does not have fast centrals. Only Jordi Alba stands out for his speed, and over the years he has not regained spaces with the same skill as before. Luis Enrique raised a very advanced defense that ended up causing problems for the Spanish team. Sweden attacked the counter and the back of the centrals.
Èric García is a center-back with a lot of progression. He has the conditions and virtues to become one of the best defenders in Europe: he is fast, quick to cut, with good ball delivery … but he is not yet ready to assume certain responsibilities. Today he suffered a lot in defense, he did not measure up.
Spain abused the centers to the area in the game in which it was more difficult to shine. The Swedish team clearly outstripped the Spanish by centimeters and prevailed in both areas.
