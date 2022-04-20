Terrible match for Atlético de Madrid in their field, which only serves to add a point against a team from the lower table. The rojiblancos barely made any danger and show that they haven’t finished carburizing. Let’s analyze the hits and misses.
Give rest to Joao Felix
The Portuguese is the soul of the team. His flashes of quality are being of little to cling to at Atlético, but he had accumulated many minutes and facing the end of the championship it is good to reserve him. Today the rojiblancos should have been able to win without him, even without a brilliant game, just because of superiority.
no internal game
Atlético de Madrid limited themselves to playing on the wings and trying to get to the box there, but that made the Atletico game very predictable. Granada closed well on the inside lanes, but Atlético has good players to try to play between the lines.
No ability to take advantage
Most of the Atlético de Madrid players are great footballers, but today they were unable to break Granada at any time, not even in isolated plays, with dribbles or filtered passes.
Little risk against a minor rival
Cholo came out with a defense of five at home against a Granada in which his new coach made his debut today. The rojiblancos should have taken a little more risk considering that the rival has a much smaller squad.
Just one shot on goal
Atlético’s big problem is that they were only able to shoot once on goal. Sometimes, the matches are decided by details, and the inability of the Cholo to shoot between the three suits, has almost completely annulled the chances of victory.
