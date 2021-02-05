The Metrodelegates accepted the call of the Metrovías company and lifted the strike they planned to carry out this Friday, between 7:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. prevent workers over 60 from returning to face-to-face tasks during the coronavirus pandemic.

“The measure is suspended to go to a dialogue table on Monday,” said the metrodelegates before the Clarín consultation.

The Trade Union Association of Subway and Premetro Workers (Agtsyp) rejects “the employer’s call to perform face-to-face tasks for personnel over 60 years of age, the illegal salary discounts applied and the absence of dialogue.”

With these arguments, they announced the measure of force that was finally suspended after the return of negotiations with the Metrovias company.

For the same reason, the subway unionists carried out another strike last Wednesday, between 6 and 9 o’clock.

The union, led by Roberto Pianelli and Néstor Segovia, reported in a statement on “rejection of illegal salary discounts suffered by staff over 60 years of age and the absolute absence of dialogue “.

“There is an absolute lack of a vocation for dialogue on the part of the Metrovías concessionaire company and the authorities of the Buenos Aires government, so that tomorrow (for today) there will be a new day of protest,” the leaders and the Press secretary of the organization, Enrique Rositto.

The union regretted that the company and the Buenos Aires government do not try to channel the conflict through “the call for a dialogue table” and that they persist in “an attitude of confrontation that breaks social peace.”

They also pointed out that the conflict originated from “the illegal decision of the concessionaire to force workers over 60 years of age to provide services in person, although they are exempt because they are part of the so-called risk groups.”

They also argued that there is “a recrudescence of Covid-19 infections and, in the underground area, the risks are much higher than in other spaces as a result of the lack of ventilation in the tunnels,” they specified.

