Sheinbaum can’t be blamed for maintenance, but he sweats hot spots. She never ceases to amaze that the head of government of CdMx, Claudia Sheinbaum, squanders the political capital of her privileged closeness to President López Obrador.

Affective and political, such proximity would already be desired by Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard or, even, Adán Augusto López, the Secretary of the Interior who some believe is another eventual third “bottleneck”.

His distance from what seemed like a solid probability of contending for Morena for the next Presidency of Mexico adds up to who knows how many kilometers with the surprising disqualification, and declaration of judicial hostilities, against the company he hired to carry out an independent expert opinion on the collapse of a year ago on Line 12 of the Metro.

In the metaphor of distance, there were hundreds of meters that he had lost by tacitly joining the trap that the National Autonomous University of Mexico (his alma mater) “has gone right”; still others for blatantly violating the Constitution by making prohibited propaganda for the failed revo-ratification; fuel the lynching of the 223 federal deputies who stopped the electrical counter-reform with the falsehood that they are “traitors to the country”, plus the accumulated in the literal repetitions of how many nonsense, insults or lies their popular protector utters.

If he remains in the presidential preference for 2024, it does not seem that he cares about the predictable collection at the polls that will be made by voters, especially from the middle class, who opted for the opposition in half of the mayors of the capital he governs, same that did not fall in the tricky consultation of April 10.

If the previous blunders can try to justify them by their ideological and political convictions, the fight with the firm that first extolled so much is more serious because it underlines the turbidity that the 4T has been reproached for in the management of public resources, given the prevailing opacity in the lists of beneficiaries of social programs, the direct assignment of construction contracts and acquisitions, as well as the disappearance of plans that benefited battered women and minors in day care centers and full-time schools.

The demonization of the third report of DNV (Det Norske Veritas) for considering it “biased, deficient and false”, assuming a “conflict of interest” for untimely detecting a lawyer who litigated against López Obrador and the determination to keep its content secret stinks that it contains observations about poor maintenance during the management of Florencia Serranía in the direction of the Metro (“I’m just the director,” she even said), that is, during the Sheinbaum government.

With the signing, however, it was agreed that the expert report should include the “gathering of information for documentary analysis that includes design, construction, rehabilitation, intervention, operation, maintenance and supervision.”

Revealing what is hidden would make Claudia recover mileage…