Based on the analysis of variables such as the cost of living and the price of housing in the region, a specialized site selected the O’Fallon suburblocated in the state of Missouri, USAas one of the best places to live in the whole country.

The characteristics that make a place the best to live can vary according to the differences in the subjectivity of each person, however, there are factors that in an unobjectionable way disrupt the course of life of each individual, such as: the cost of living or the ease of using public transportationamong other situations.

He O’Fallon suburblocated in the city of St. Louis, in eastern Missouribrings together certain characteristics that make it one of the best places to live in the entire United States, according to the annual survey conducted by the site Livability. In the report that selects The 100 Best Cities to Live in the United States, The suburb ranked 16thwith a total score of 812.

According to the site, O’Fallon is a “picturesque region with a good cost of living and reasonable housing prices” and has access to “all the amenities of the main metro with a lower price and shorter trips.” Established as one of the fastest growing suburbs in St. Louis, the place has excellent educational institutions and affordable cost of livinghence It is ideal for young families.

The suburb It has attractions such as parks, golf courses, museums and nightlife spots, and is located within walking distance of the renowned Gateway Arch National Park.

Gateway Arch National Park is one of the biggest attractions in the city of St. Louis. Photo:TripAdvisor Share

Details of the suburb that was considered one of the best to live in

TO twelve hours by car from Texasthe O’Fallon suburb experiences a variety of climates throughout the year, with cold, snowy winters and hot, humid summers. As for the economy, it has a sales tax rate of 7.96 percent, and The largest industries in the region are manufacturing, professional and business services, and health care..

The report also details that the The average home price in O’Fallon is $282,106the average property tax is worth US$3,420, Median family income is US$110,052 and the Average monthly rent reaches US$993.