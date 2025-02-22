Health problems can be solved on many occasions if we achieve early detection, and this is achieved by paying attention to the first symptoms. One of them is the Loss of sense of taste.

A new study that analyzed more than 7,000 Americans over 40 who lost their sense of taste at an early age They had a 47% higher risk to die prematurely that the people who retained their complete ability to perceive flavors.

The research results showed that women ran more risk than men. The women who informed having lost their taste in the first or medium age had 56% more likely to die prematurely that those who did not report having undergone any change.

Among menthose with a change in taste had a 34% higher risk of premature death.

The researchers discovered that those who experienced a growing decrease in salty and acid flavors had more risk, with approximately general risk 50% higher.

The study affirms that the loss of taste itself did not cause death, but it could be a warning sign of An underlying disease Serious that could lead to premature death.

“These findings suggest that the subjective perception of loss of taste can serve as A simple and valuable indicator For the detection of high -risk populations in clinical and public health practice, “the authors wrote.

In the study, published Jama Otolaryngology – Head & Neck Surgerythe participants were followed during Almost a decade.

Over the years, participants were also asked if their smell and their ability to perceive the Salty, acid, sweet and bitter taste They were better, worse or had not changed compared to when they were 25 years in a detailed questionnaire.

In terms of cumulative decrease, they were classified into three groups: without decrease in the perception of No basic flavor; decrease in the perception of one or two basic flavors and decrease in the perception of three or four basic flavors.

During that time they died 1,011 people, which indicates that the typical rate of premature deaths was around one in seven people.

In addition, the study revealed that loss of taste can also affect Negatively eating habits.