The Frenchman’s departure from PSG is becoming an open secret. It hasn’t been made official yet, but it seems more than clear that Kylian will wear white next year. The Parisians have a very difficult task now to look for a replacement at the height. Here we leave you the candidates that are handled in the PSG offices.
His contract with Liverpool ends and despite the fact that he will not talk about his future until the Champions League final, he is the first name that appears on PSG’s agenda. A true leader would come to Paris to look for new challenges alongside Messi and Neymar. After having won everything in England, it would not be unusual to see the Egyptian changing his mind. His record would be around 400,000 euros per week, something that would not be a problem for PSG.
He is one of the fittest strikers in Europe. At 22, the Uruguayan has shown a natural talent for scoring. From Benfica he is counting on the player to leave next season. The price of his departure will be between 70 and 90 million euros. Darwin will be one of the most popular players in the transfer market. Manchester United is also on his trail.
The player has already made it official that he wants to leave Bayern Munich. Lewy does not feel valued in the club and his claims are not within the reach of the Bavarians. Barcelona is one of the clubs most interested in getting his services but the money from PSG can convince the player to play the last years of his career there. Robert wants stability and years of contract, and the Parisians can offer it to him.
It sounds crazy to bring Cristiano and Messi together in the same team, but the circumstance could perfectly happen. Ronaldo wants to leave United because he needs to play in the Champions League to continue enlarging his legend in Europe’s biggest competition. If he stays in Manchester, he knows that he won’t be able to do it, so his representative is already looking for a way out. Can you imagine a last dance of Cristiano and Messi together?
The player and the club have not yet reached a renewal agreement and although Mané says he is comfortable and happy in Liverpool, his coach has had to throw some flowers at a press conference when he has begun to find out how eager many teams are to sign him . Barcelona, Bayern Munich and PSG are the best positioned teams to get their services if they finally don’t renew.
#substitutes #PSG #replace #Mbappé
Leave a Reply