Ali Maali (Sharjah)

Sharjah succeeded in imposing a 1-1 draw on Pakhtakor of Uzbekistan, to ensure that it remains at the top of Group Two of the AFC Champions League, with 8 points, two points behind the Iranian Traktor, the closest competitors, while Pakhtakor’s chance decreased by a large percentage in the race to qualify for the round of 16, because the team He has only three points, and the competition for direct qualification from first place has become “bipolar” between Sharjah and Tractor.

Perhaps the picture will become quite clear in the group with the holding of the two matches of the fifth round tomorrow, Monday, when he meets Pakhtakor with Tractor, and Sharjah with the Air Force. The King is looking forward to losing a tractor, and at the same time his victory over the Air Force. 11 points, compared to 6 points for Tractor and Pakhtakor, and Sharjah officially decides its qualification regardless of the result of the last round.

The match between Sharjah and Pakhtakor saw the excitement of the substitution industry, as the Uzbek team pushed the duo, Irene Duke, the Swiss striker and strong defender Azmov from the start, and Duke scored a goal, and on the other hand, when Sharjah coach Abdulaziz Al-Anbari began to push his changes in the 81st minute, with the participation of Igor Coronado and Abdulaziz Al-Kaabi instead of Khaled Bawazeer and Ali Al-Dhanhani, and three minutes later Muhammad Khalfan instead of Salem Saleh, the danger appeared and “The King” took control. Khalfan succeeded in taking advantage of Al-Kaabi ball in the 86th minute, to score the equalizing goal, which is considered a victory in the position from which Sharjah came out with many gains.

It is true that the Uzbek team won 63% compared to 37% for Sharjah. However, Al-Anbari and his battalion offer an exceptional “Asian version” indeed, and the team is close to qualifying as the group’s “leadership”, and the confrontation with Pakhtakor proved the ingenuity of goalkeeper Adel Al Hosani, who fought many balls and deserves indeed. Praise and distinction.

Muhammad Khalfan’s goal is the second in the Asian player’s career with “the king”, as he previously scored against Iranian Perseus in the 2020 edition, in the match that ended in a 2-2 draw.

For his part, Abdulaziz Al-Anbari confirmed that he was satisfied and happy with the result of a positive tie and said: It was a difficult match for us, and we were not at the level of the previous match in which we beat Pakhtakor 4-1, and the result is good and a taste for victory, under the current circumstances, and what is important in the end is that we We did not lose.

He added: I did not ask the players to focus on defense only, but to play with balance, but they suffered exhaustion, especially when we are at the end of the season and the competitor at the beginning of his domestic season, and therefore his players are in a comfortable position, unlike the children of the “king” who have been affected by the stress of the three previous matches in the tournament. Asian yet.

Al-Anbari said: In the next match against Al-Jawiya, we will determine the way we play, and accordingly we will choose the names that have participated from the beginning, in light of the return of the elements that were absent from the team, specifically the duo Hassan Saleh and Igor, especially since I made 4 changes in the Pakhtakor match, to give vitality to the performance. The team, in turn, did not let down my confidence, and they managed to tie.

Pakhtakor coach Peter Hostera said: We imposed our control over the course of the game from the beginning until the end, and we had to finish the match early, but we did not succeed in that.

He added: Luck has not helped us so far in the tournament, and we hope that he will be with us in the coming days, and we still cling to the chances of qualifying for the second round of the tournament, and I do not know the secret of not scoring goals in the last three matches that the team fought, and one attack from the opponent eliminates hope in Winning, which happened to us in front of Sharjah.