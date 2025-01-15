After the Super Cup exhibition, it’s time for the Cup in a month of January that doesn’t let up. The Barça team will receive Betis in Montjuïc with a great inertia of confidence and with the intention of advancing in a competition that has only five potential games. Here my keys for this meeting:

1. Inigo’s substitute

With the suspension of Szczesny for today’s match, the hypothetical doubt about the goal of recent days is eliminated. Beyond the fact that today there are going to be logical developments in the eleven with the probable entries of Olmo, De Jong or Fermín in the team, the main question is knowing how Flick will make up for the continued absence of Íñigo Martínez.

Against Madrid it was Araújo who entered on the right to pass to Pau Cubarsí on the left. A priori, this will be the framework but several weeks of double matches lie ahead and the coach will have to have another alternative during the time the Basque centre-back is out, taking into account the Uruguayan’s particular situation.

Tactical key for Barça-Betis. A.D.

2. A new midfield

It will be interesting to see how the engine room works tonight because Dani Olmo will surely come in at midfield and, probably, De Jong or Fermín will replace Pedri. In this case, one of them will have to occupy the interior position and carry the weight of the game. Pedri needs an alternative and Hansi Flick wants Gavi at the top of the midfield. We will see which team the coach brings out, but whoever it is, there will be news and in the situation of extreme competition that exists in this specific line, the performance of those who participate will be important.

3. The example of the most choral goal

Betis is a favorable team to have the ball and look for interior combinations. Basically, because it is a team that is not made to defend close to its goal and because the 4-2-3-1 with which it plays leaves a lot of space between the lines. The recent League match is a good example of this. Barça interpreted this very well in the first half and, from that, scored the most collaborative goal they have scored all season in a perfect play that combined intention and patience.

A play that went through both wings and ended up piercing the net with a shot from Lewandowski to the center of the shortest side (Koundé). A play in which the Barça team linked 27 passes in a row, which is the longest sequence since February 2021 (Opta data). Without a doubt, the perfect play of the associative game. The most collaborative play that has to serve Flick’s team to interpret how the attacks have to be tonight.



Tactical key for Barça-Betis. A.D.

4. Do not lower height to advantage

If Barça manages to get ahead on the scoreboard, another of the lessons they have to remember from the Villamarín game is not to make the dangerous decision of lowering the height of the block to defend something more comfortable and a little further back. That ended up penalizing Barça in the 2-2 play.

The starting situation of Betis’ play is with the middle of the field close to the defense. The rearguard on the line of the area and the most advanced man (Ferran Torres), 25 meters away. With this, the rival was able to circulate, take a comfortable center and manage to finish. It is an aspect that the Barça team has to take care of especially in the knockout matches.



Tactical key for Barça-Betis. A.D.

5. Altimira and the return of Isco

Betis is not doing well nor is it having a good season. Still, it has a great squad. The list of dangerous footballers is important. From the outset, Sergi Altimira is a super complete and very interesting player. He has a great second line arrival. He has earned a non-negotiable place in the midfield, deservedly so.

And if we talk about talent, Betis has several players with fantastic play between the lines. With the confirmed withdrawal of Lo Celso, we must look at two proper names: Isco and Fornals. Beyond the bad results (Pellegrini’s come from losing to Valladolid), it is very important for the Betic team to have recovered Isco. He is an unpredictable footballer with the potential for everything. He has already started two games in a row and scored against Rayo.

Also pay attention to Pablo Fornals. A footballer who is also known and who can do damage both from the midfielder and from either side. Barça will have to be attentive and cautious against these two very creative players. We’ll see if they match on the field.