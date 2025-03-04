It was one of the Awards sung at Oscar Night, the best actress for Demi Moore by The substance And more after having achieved the Golden Globe, in the best comedy section (!) and the Actor Union (SAG) award. But it was not so. The coveted golden statuette fell to Mikey Madison by Anoraadding to the movie of the movie of Be Bakerthe winner with five Oscar awards, and four who went to the same filmmakeras one of the producers in the best film, as director, also a screenwriter and monter.

Without a doubt there were also two of the films of last year and nothing to object to the quality of both. The same Anora I already came from winning another lot of prizes, including the gold palm in Cannes At the beginning of your tour. And, of course, Madison is fantastic and is the soul of the film.

But, the final result was still bittersweet for many cinema fans to verify that the statuette was not for Demi Moore, A 62 veteran years to which his first nomination and recognition at the most famous film awards on the planet finally arrived. While Madison, seen in Scream either Once upon a time in … Hollywood of Tarantinoto its 25, the feeling is that He still has a lot of future and sure more opportunities To win the Hollywood award if it remains equally well.

However, Oscar’s destination irony He wanted to play a bad pass to Demi Moore from which, we remember, in the (very bloody) French film Coralie Fargeathis character is a Hollywood actress in decay and current presenter of an Aerobic program that he agrees to undergo a strange and secret treatment to create a younger and younger self with which to succeed again.

And Hollywood has proved him Because the Oscar went not to the older actress but for the youngest and good seeing actress. A fact, a disappointment, an injustice? That has not been well received by fans through social networks.

“… is a flagrant slap all the actress who has given a brave interpretation in her career embodying an aged actress, desperate to recover her glory. #Thesubstance #irony”, The Twitter user Adrienne Leigh comments.

But there is more. Here we leave you alone with a brief sample.

Is Demi Moore ugly or is it that fantastic gender proposals or terror are still choking the voters of the Academy? It is enough to mention that another of the great none among the nominees was Margaret Qualley, and that he was finally not among the five finalists to the proposed category, the best cast actress. By the way, of its 5 nominations, The substance He only got the makeup and hairdressing.

Do you want to be up to the last of all the novelties of film and series? Sign up for our Newsletter.