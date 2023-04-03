A small ship navigates the Pacific with apparent normality. He is not alone, behind him come dozens. But she never docks at any coast or pier to recharge supplies. She tries to go unnoticed all the way, from the Ecuadorian shores where she came from, to some point in Mexico or Central America, where she can arrive without attracting attention. To achieve such a trip without a single stop, she has a network of boats, some fishing and others semi-submersible, which supply her with fuel and food on the high seas. The ship seeks to avoid the spotlight because she brings more than a ton of cocaine. The extradition sentence of the National Court of Madrid against Carmen Mireya Alarcón, who was for a time the most wanted fugitive on the continent, paints a portrait of how the networks that supply drug traffickers at sea work to evade the authorities.

Ecuadorian Carmen Mireya Alarcón was arrested in Barcelona in April 2021. “La Señora”, as she was called within her criminal group, told the arresting police officers that they had made a mistake. “I don’t even live in Spain, I went to pick up my husband with the lawyer,” Alarcón told them, as this newspaper reported at the time. The woman herself had traveled to that city to help her husband, who had been arrested at the El Prat airport a few days before. Both had warrants for their arrest issued by the Southern District of California. They were wanted for the crime of drug trafficking. They were finally extradited to the United States and are currently facing a legal case.

Alarcón was allegedly one of the leaders of a criminal network that supplied fishing boats on the high seas that sought to evade authorities while moving cocaine from the coasts of Ecuador to Mexico and Central America, before moving it to the United States. Born in Manta, the detainee also had Spanish nationality, so she used Spain as a kind of temporary refuge. In Ecuador, where she had her business, she was linked to a company supposedly dedicated to the wholesale and retail sale of fishery products. The company, based in the coastal province of Manabí, operated for at least a decade.

Carmen Mireya Alarcón Rivera, a fugitive arrested by the National Police in Barcelona, ​​in April 2021.

With some suspicions about what was happening on the high seas, the US authorities opened an investigation in August 2017 in search of a criminal organization with headquarters in Mexico and another in Ecuador and that trafficked drugs to the US. The investigation led them to discover several “networks of owners and captains of commercial fishing vessels” from the Ecuadorian city of Manta, who used their boats to “refuel a large number of drug-laden vessels,” according to what the California court alleged before the National Court. Among the owners of these ships were Alarcón and her husband, Pedro Cornelio Pilligua Iduarte.

The United States Office of Homeland Security Investigations intercepted in 2020 the calls of this group of alleged criminals, who used Iridium satellite phones to avoid being tracked. The US indictment against the woman is for allegedly using a fishing vessel registered in her name or controlled by her to resupply multiple drug-laden ships. According to the document, she did not act alone, but worked alongside other captains to “coordinate the transportation of large quantities of cocaine from Colombia and Ecuador to the coasts of Mexico and other South American countries.”

Among the evidence provided are the transcripts of the calls between the criminals. An example is that of May 31, 2020. That day the US Coast Guard intercepted two vessels 500 kilometers off the coast of Guerrero, in Mexico. In the two boats, in which there were a total of five people, he found some 709 kilos of cocaine and some laminated cards that detailed the location of the points on the high seas where they had to stop to refuel, along with the Iridium telephone numbers of five ships. fishing boats to contact if they needed supplies. One of those corresponded to Alarcón.

When reviewing the history of Alarcón’s calls, the authorities found that the woman had acted as a “ground coordinator” the days before the arrest. The role that the woman fulfilled was to inform captains of other ships that were also carrying drugs the coordinates to find a boat in the middle of the ocean that could supply her with fuel and food. Another clue came in August 2020, when the Coast Guard found a ship that had 2,400 kilos of cocaine hidden under a specially designed cover. There they found that the boat had had contact with Alarcón’s phone during its trip, which had been supplying them with provisions on the way.

The US Navy and the Costa Rican Coast Guard intercept a semi-submersible carrying seven tons of cocaine, in September 2008. Kent Gilbert (AP)

The communications also indicate that the woman coordinated the departure of the ship loaded with drugs and the points where it loaded fuel. “Good morning, has that one passed by your location yet,” Alarcón asks another person by message. “Negative. The uncle called last night and said that this would pass near the Maria [como le llaman al barco abastecedor] in three days. Find out and let me know”, they answer from the other side. A few hours later, the woman has another communication in which she says that the ship has not yet arrived “because there are strong winds.” And someone tells her on the other side that she “doesn’t have much food or diesel.” “It should arrive today. She deletes the messages, ”concludes Alarcón.

Once under the scrutiny of the authorities, Ecuadorian police followed Alarcón to a meeting at a restaurant in Manta with his associates from the boats. There they were photographed by the security forces. Fishing businessmen from Ecuador, sailors and even a group of Colombians were involved in the network who carried the drug from laboratories in the rural areas of Cauca and Nariño, in Colombia, to the Pacific coast in that country and in Ecuador. In June 2022, Colombia authorized the extradition to the United States of Alejandro Estupiñán Alzate, to stand trial for 10 drug trafficking charges for allegedly having moved cocaine from those laboratories in the Colombian southwest to the starting points of the routes in the Pacific.

The arrests, however, did not stop the movement in that area, they did not even paralyze the modus operandi. Authorities have continued to stop or find boats moving drugs from South America to Mexico or Central America. So far this year, the Attorney General’s Office in Mexico has reported three operations linked to ships that transported cocaine along the Mexican coast, two of them in Michoacán and one in Chiapas. Of the 13 detainees there were, eight were Ecuadorian citizens.

It is not the only connection to the drug trafficker that has been made public so far. At the end of last year, Ecuador experienced days of violence carried out by criminal organizations that operated in alliance with the Mexican cartels, mainly the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG) and the Sinaloa Cartel. These two gangs, which have been fighting for years over the drug trade in Mexico, have long since ceased to be national organizations to spread to other countries. Now they have a significant part of their operations in South America, and Ecuador has become one of the main drug corridors from Colombia to Europe, the United States and Central America.

