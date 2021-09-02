The container of the nuclear reactor of the K-19 submarine found at the bottom of the Ambrosiev Gulf in the Kara Sea can be extremely dangerous for the environment. This was stated in a conversation with “Lenta.ru” by the head and co-founder of the St. Petersburg Club of Submariners, Captain I Rank Igor Kurdin.

“Once the reactor vessels collapse, corrosion is inevitable, then underwater currents will carry nuclear waste to different regions, which can have extremely negative consequences,” said Kurdin.

Related materials

According to him, this is why an expedition is currently being conducted to search for these objects, raise them to the surface and store them in a safe way. This operation is justified and necessary, added the submariner.

“During the Cold War, nuclear submarines that were being recycled unloaded nuclear reactors in the Kara Sea region. Other countries that had nuclear submarines did the same. These are the USA, Great Britain and France. Now this situation is resolved in a completely different way, nuclear reactors are sent to special storage bases before disposal, and this storage is safe, ”he concluded.

The discovery of the K-19 container at the bottom of the Kara Sea off the coast of Russia became known earlier on September 2. Admiral Vyacheslav Popov said that the container was buried at sea, since in Soviet times, the flooding of nuclear reactors was considered relatively safe, and the technology for reprocessing nuclear fuel did not exist.

The Soviet nuclear submarine K-19 experienced many accidents because it was the first in its class. It was launched in 1959 and served until 1990 – it was regularly repaired to extend its service life.