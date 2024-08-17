During the Cold War, numerous spy missions were carried out using submarines. Some of these episodes could be part of the plot of a James Bond film, but their details are still shrouded in military secrecy. Only a few have come to light, such as the case of the project Ivy Bells from the 70s.

In short, the idea was nothing less than puncture a telephone cable that linked the headquarters of the Soviet submarine fleet in Vladivostok with the base at Petropavlovsk. History attributes the original idea to Captain James Bradley, head of the Navy’s intelligence services. Legend has it – perhaps fact – that he got the inspiration one sleepless night alone in his office at the Pentagon when he imagined that there should be a fast communication channel between the command and the operational bases. Although radio transmissions were undoubtedly used, they were more sensitive to intrusions (satellites capable of picking them up were beginning to appear); a simple cable seemed much safer.

The Petropavlovsk enclave is located near the tip of Kamchatka, where it opens onto the desolate Sea of ​​Okhotsk. This is a huge expanse of water (three times the size of Spain) enclosed between the peninsula and the coast of the mainland; frozen for most of the year and therefore with little commercial traffic, except in the summer months. Further north, in an even more inaccessible inlet, was the nuclear submarine base. It was abandoned years ago, but during the Cold War it could house a dozen submarines.

More information

The cable, if it existed, would reach the Pacific submarine fleet command in Vladivostok. A hose of copper wires snaking along 2,500 kilometres along the bottom of the Sea of ​​Okhotsk. The problem was locating it.

Bradley assumed that at the point on the coast where the cable dipped into the sea there must be some kind of anchoring ban to ensure that no anchor would damage it. All he had to do was find the warning sign.

This meant entering Russian territorial waters, a politically very risky operation at a time when US President Nixon was trying to reach disarmament agreements. But the prospect of being able to eavesdrop on conversations between Soviet admirals was so tempting that Henry Kissinger himself gave the go-ahead to carry it out in the utmost secrecy.

The mission was entrusted to the submarine USS Hallibut The ship was under the command of Commander Jack McNish. It was a ship with experience in secret operations. It had participated in the search for – and location of – a sunken Soviet submarine in the Pacific and had very advanced tracking equipment for the time: a kind of wire-guided torpedo equipped with sonar and cameras. On board, a small group of specialists with all the security credentials were in charge of operating them; the rest of the crew knew nothing of their true mission.

A mini submarine

Aft, the Hallibut He was carrying a device that looked like a rescue mini-submarine. In reality, it was welded to the deck; it was a hyperbaric chamber prepared to use the new mixture of oxygen and helium. It was a recent development, which made it possible to combat the toxicity of oxygen at high pressures and the danger of nitrogen embolism. With this breathing equipment, divers could move along the bottom, at a depth of about 120 metres, although the preparation process to eliminate all the nitrogen from their blood was very long; hours or even days of confinement in the hyperbaric chamber.

Equipped with an old reactor, the Hallibut It was not a fast submarine, especially with the huge thing it was carrying on its stern. Moving at barely 10 knots, it took almost a month to reach Okhotsk. It entered the rough waters stealthily and began to go along the coast, inspecting it metre by metre with a periscope, making sure that no accidental reflection in the glass would give away its presence. Although the truth is that the area was so desolate that it was difficult for anyone to have discovered it.

It took a week to find the point where the cable entered the water. One of the reconnaissance torpedoes was immediately launched to pick up images of the hose half buried in the sand. Once its course was plotted, the Hallibut slipped away into the open sea, far from territorial waters.

When the probe reached a depth of about 120 meters, the Hallibut He dropped two heavy anchors that would keep it fixed at a low height above the bottom. It was the turn of the divers, equipped with thermal suits to protect them from the freezing temperatures, air supply hoses, lights and – very importantly – safety cables so they could be retrieved if they were swept away by the current. Using compressed air blowers, they removed the sand that was hiding the cable and installed an electronic device around it that would listen to the conversations that circulated inside it. At least, some of the many lines that made it up.

The US Navy had taken every possible precaution to avoid accusations of espionage that might border on outright piracy. The Soviet cable was not cut or damaged; the eavesdropping was done by induction, taking advantage of a questionable American law that did not consider illegal the capture of signals that escaped from the communications device. Naturally, all those involved knew that in practice this subterfuge had no legal basis whatsoever.

For days the spy device continued to listen to the conversations that flowed through that copper hose. Some of strategic value: maintenance programs, patrol areas, departures and arrivals of this or that submarine…; others, mere inconsequential chats about family matters or simply longing comments from some sailor anxious to return home. The life of the device would be short, as long as its batteries allowed. But the important thing was that the possibility of snooping with impunity on a secret communication line had been demonstrated.

Shortly before the scheduled departure day, a tremendous storm broke out in the Sea of ​​Okhotsk. Waves of six to eight metres swept across the ocean, causing the submarine to rock, held only by its two bottom anchors. Finally, as if to add drama to an action movie, both cables snapped and the ship sank. Hallibut was free to float to the surface, despite all the efforts of the immersion plane operators.

At the time, divers were outside, dragged by their own hoses and safety ropes that connected them to the submarine. If they gained too much height, the sudden decompression could be fatal, so the commander gave the order to flood the ballast tanks. The Hallibut sank suddenly, landing violently on the bottom. A situation that was not very reassuring, since the sand could block the reactor’s cooling water intakes.

The submarine remained on the bottom until the storm abated. It then performed a complicated manoeuvre that involved suddenly emptying the ballast tanks to force an emergency ascent, but then immediately re-flooding them so that it would not break the surface, risking possible detection.

He Hallibut The ship did not return directly to its base. It had previously spent a few days trying to collect fragments of anti-ship missiles that the Soviet Union was testing in those waters. Thousands of them, some only a few centimetres long. The hope was to identify the remains of the new infrared sensors that would allow them to steer towards their targets – probably the large American aircraft carriers. But there was no luck. Pieces of metal, bow warheads, altimeter electronics were recovered, but no trace of infrared detectors. It would later be discovered that these missiles did not use such guidance systems.

The possibilities that the operation opened up of the The Hallibut devices were so extraordinary that the Navy’s intelligence department commissioned Bell Labs to build another, much more elaborate wiretap. The result was a cylinder three metres long and one metre in diameter, packed with electronic equipment capable of discriminating between conversations flowing through one line or another. The data would be recorded on magnetic tape (its reels alone were one metre in diameter) and fed through a small plutonium nuclear reactor. Teams of divers would visit periodically to collect the recordings and, if necessary, carry out any repairs.

He Hallibut The ship returned to the Sea of ​​Okhotsk twice more, in 1974 and 1975. This time, it was fitted with skis on the bottom that allowed it to gently land on the bottom. It also had demolition charges attached to its hull, in case it was detected.

Later, other submarines would take its place, in a back-and-forth that lasted almost ten years. In 1981, American surveillance satellites detected a concentration of Soviet ships equipped with cranes and other rescue systems just above the spot where the device was located. Another submarine, the USS Parche, was sent to recover it before the whole rig was discovered, but it arrived too late. The Russians had already raised it and it was on its way to Moscow.

Once analyzed, the device ended up as a trophy in a museum. For years, it would be displayed as a trophy in the Moscow Armed Forces Museum, alongside the remains of Gary Powers’ U-2—another famous fiasco in the history of espionage—or the remains of a Tomahawk missile. In case there was any doubt about its provenance, a label attached to the inside of the cylinder proclaimed “Property of the United States Government.”

How had they been able to find him? As in good spy movies, it was all the work of a molea former employee of the National Intelligence Agency itself. His name was Ronald Pelton, who was going through difficult economic times and saw no better solution to his problem than to sell his knowledge to the Russians. He had no documents to offer, but he did have a good memory of where the listening system had been installed. In exchange he received 35,000 dollars.

Pelton was arrested and sentenced to three life sentences, but was released after serving 30 years. He died just a couple of years ago. As for the other two protagonists of this episode, Captain Bradley, the brains of the operation, died in 2002 without any public recognition of his merits; and the commander of the HallibutMcNish also died in 2015. By then, his submarine had been unceremoniously decommissioned and scrapped.

You can follow SUBJECT in Facebook, X and Instagramor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.