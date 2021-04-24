The submarine disappeared off the coast of Bali with 53 men on board was shipwrecked, confirmed on Saturday the Navy of Indonesia, and the hopes of finding the crew alive, whose oxygen reserves would have been depleted, are far away.

The Navy found in the sea various wrecks of the submarine, some from inside the submersible, suggesting irreparable damage.

Hundreds of soldiers and about twenty ships have been mobilizing since Wednesday to locate the “KRI Nanggala 402”, a submersible of about forty years, of German construction.

The Navy estimated that the maximum oxygen supply available to crew members in the event of a power failure was 72 hours, a deadline that was met first thing in the morning on Saturday. Thus, it is unlikely that they could have survived.

“Based on the elements that we believe come from the ‘KRI Nanggala 402’, we have changed the status of the submarine from ‘missing’ to ‘sunk’,” Yudo Margono, a spokesman for the Indonesian Navy, said at a press conference.

The recovered remains “would not have been able to get out of the submarine without external pressure or without damage to its torpedo launcher system,” he said.

The Navy recovered several objects, including a fragment of the torpedo system and a bottle of grease. used to lubricate the submarine’s periscope. He also found a prayer rug used by Muslims.

“No craft passed by within a ten-mile radius, so experts believe these objects belonged to KRI Nanggala,” Margono said.

The submarine, one of five owned by the Indonesian Navy, was submerged early Wednesday during planned military exercises in the north of the island of Bali. Contact with the submersible was lost shortly thereafter.

Doubts about the crew

The prospects of finding the submarine’s crew alive were already minimal since the 72-hour deadline set as the limit for oxygen reserves was met.

A electricity cut during the submergence it was able to cause the sailors to lose control of the submersible and prevent them from carrying out an emergency evacuation, according to the Indonesian Navy.

The Indonesian official clarified that oxygen lasts a maximum of three days in the event of a power outage, but If the electrical systems continued to function, it could last up to five days.

What happened?

The military authorities estimate that the submersible it may have sunk up to 700 meters, a depth much greater than it was designed for.

They gave no explanation as to what may have happened or why he had more occupants than expected in the context of the pandemic.

According to experts, an oil spill detected in the area where it sank raises fears of a possible rupture of the deposit, or even a fracture of the submarine.

This fuel stain is a “bad sign”, said retired French Vice Admiral Jean Louis Vichot, former commander of strategic nuclear submarines (SNLE).

“This diesel is contained in warehouses, outside and inside. If the hull breaks, the tanks break and the diesel comes to the surface,” he explained to the AFP agency.

This type of submarine is designed to withstand a pressure of up to 300 or 400 meters deep. Your helmet runs the risk of breaking under stronger pressure, according to this expert.

According to the Navy, the submarine, delivered to Indonesia in 1981, was in good condition for service.

International rescue aid

The Southeast Asian archipelago does not have the capacity for this type of rescue operation and has resorted to the help of other countries.

The United States sent airborne troops and two Australian Navy ships arrived in the area. It is also expected to receive reinforcements from India and Malaysia, as well as a submarine rescue ship from Singapore, the MV Swift Rescue.

Until now, Indonesia has had no serious submarine-related incidents. But this incident brought back the memory of other such tragedies.

One of the best known occurred in 2000, when the Russian nuclear submarine “Kursk” sank while maneuvering in the Barents Sea with 118 crew members on board.

One of the torpedoes exploded, destroying the entire ammunition depot. The 23 sailors died as they were not rescued in time.

The memory of the submarine of the Argentine fleet “ARA San Juan“, which disappeared in November 2017 with 44 crew members, was also rekindled these days.

