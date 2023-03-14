The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman expressed, in a press conference today, Tuesday, his country’s firm opposition to the submarine sale deal to Australia, and said that it “is not in the interest of the international community.”

“The United States, Britain and Australia are on a dangerous path,” the Chinese foreign ministry spokesman added.

Earlier, China said that the agreement poses risks of nuclear proliferation in the region and stimulates the arms race.

“We urge the United States, Britain and Australia to abandon the Cold War mentality and zero-sum game, faithfully fulfill their international obligations, and do more to contribute to regional peace and stability,” said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning at a press conference last Thursday.

For his part, the Australian Minister of Defense tried to justify his country’s need for submarines with nuclear fuel, and said today, Tuesday, that the agreement to purchase nuclear-powered attack submarines from the United States “is necessary to confront the largest conventional military build-up in the region since World War II.”

Defense Secretary Richard Marlis said he spent several months of torturing diplomacy before announcing the deal on Monday, which included making more than 60 phone calls with regional and world leaders.

He added that Australia had offered to provide China with relevant information so that it would be aware of the matter.

“We offered China a briefing, but that didn’t happen,” he said, according to the Associated Press.

Asked during a news conference whether China refused to brief or responded to it, Marlies replied, “I am not aware of this response.”

Without explicitly mentioning China, Marlis said that his country needed to respond to the military buildup in the Pacific. “Failure to do so will result in history condemning us,” he said.

Marlis added that his government intends to increase its military capabilities and spend more on the defense sector in the future, adding that Australia wants to be transparent in this regard.

Australian officials stated that the cost of the agreement will amount to about $ 245 billion, and it will be implemented over the next three decades, and it will create 20,000 jobs.