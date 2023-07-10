For maximum hair protection, Saturday calls for using a balm and a special comb during washing to help close the scales, then very carefully wrap your hair in a towel and leave it for a while to absorb excess moisture.

You can replace terry towels with 100% silk products: they perfectly absorb moisture and do it quickly enough, which significantly saves time, Saturday noted.

“A silk towel prevents brittle hair and has a positive effect on their structure – it does not loosen or tangle. Moreover, after using a silk towel, the hair will not be electrified. Such products have only one drawback – this is the price, ”said the interlocutor of Moslenta.

Owners of curly hair stylist recommended to pay attention to towels made of knitwear or microfiber. “They absorb excess moisture as quickly as possible, leaving hair tangle-free and with an elastic curl,” he explained.