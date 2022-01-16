Professional stylist, master of creating an individual style, Evgenia Kudryavets, in an interview with Moslenta, spoke about the intricacies of choosing winter outerwear.

“When choosing outerwear for the winter, it is worth considering not only personal style, but also the need for warmth. After all, someone is forced to spend a lot of time on a frosty street, while someone mostly travels by car, ”the specialist emphasized.

So, on maternity leave for long walks, she advised mothers to choose something comfortable, warm and at the same time light, so as not to get tired of outerwear. A good option is a down jacket. “There are down jackets that have a 90 to 10 ratio of down and feathers, they are very warm. The synthetic winterizers have less down content, they are less warm, but at the same time quite light. Also today there are many options with insulation made from recycled materials – these jackets are also warm enough, ”said the stylist.

Kudryavets noticed that many people, choosing between a down jacket and a fur coat, prefer the second one. “There is nothing wrong with that, fur coats are unlikely to ever go out of fashion. But if earlier products made from natural fur were more popular, today eco-materials are held in high esteem,” she said. The interlocutor of “Moslenta” added that this is in the hands of those who do not like to wear the same “top” all winter. Eco fur coats are relatively cheap, so almost anyone can afford to buy several models for the season. “But be sure to pay attention to the temperature that the product can withstand. Very thin eco-fur coats will not warm at temperatures below seven degrees below zero,” Kudryavets emphasized.

The specialist noted that eco-fur coats in raspberry or leopard colors will suit extravagant and creative individuals. A good option for connoisseurs of the classics is the aviator sheepskin coat, which is now in trend.

Previously, the stylist predicted a change in fashion to oversized in 2022.