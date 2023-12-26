Stylist Marina Medved advised wearing a peach skirt in 2024

Stylist Marina Medved revealed to Russian women the best outfits with the main color of 2024. The relevant material is published by the newspaper “Metro Moscow”.

According to the specialist, the lower part of the look in peach color, which will become popular next year, will suit absolutely everyone, regardless of skin type. So, she advised to pay attention to trousers or a skirt.

“Peach color is combined with achromats: black, white and gray. But you can add “taste” to the image in combination with blue, light green, soft pink or brown and terracotta,” the expert said.

Related materials:

At the same time, Bear recommended that brunettes wear peach-colored items in the portrait area, and red-haired girls with cool skin tones wear any items in the mentioned color.

Earlier in December, the stylist named the most fashionable outfits for Russian women to celebrate the New Year. First of all, the publication’s interlocutor urged people to avoid strict office clothes and shoes.