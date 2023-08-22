Stylist Ksenia Bolilaya added voluminous coats to the list of things that are relevant for autumn

Stylist Ksenia Bolilaya revealed to the Russians five main trends for the fall of 2023. The corresponding comment is published by the portal “Now attention!”.

First of all, the specialist recommended combining neutral shades in the wardrobe, such as beige, gray and navy blue. In addition, she added voluminous and long coats and raincoats to the list of topical things.

In addition, the expert said that the use of textiles with a metallic sheen would be successful. “Thanks to this element, the clothes will look original and attractive,” she said. In addition, Bolilaya noted the combination of different textures in one look, such as leather and wool.

Related materials:

In conclusion, the stylist advised to wear accessories, including scarves, shawls and hats with bright prints. “In general, autumn 2023 will be characterized by a variety of styles and opportunities for self-expression. Don’t be afraid to experiment and create your own unique look! she added.

Earlier, stylist Alexander Rogov called slippers with warm socks a fashionable combination for autumn. According to the expert, slippers at low speed will be relevant in the upcoming season.