Stylist Antonia Higham from the UK revealed details that reduce the cost of appearance. The corresponding publication appeared on her page in TikTok.

First of all, the influencer, whose blog has 472.5 thousand subscribers, called for getting rid of necklaces with pendants in the form of zodiac signs. “In everyday life, they are not appropriate if you do not work as a professional astrologer,” she clarified.

Also, the specialist does not recommend wearing several necklaces around the neck at the same time, especially if they have different lengths and sizes. According to Higham, this way of using jewelry does not add elegance to the image.

Among other things, the expert drew attention to shell chokers. The stylist noted that these accessories are most suitable for teenagers. Together they better look at the necklaces of their white pearls.

Earlier, Antonia Higham listed popular habits that reduce the cost of appearance. No matter how luxurious and expensive clothes are, they must be ironed, because wrinkled wardrobe items spoil the image, the blogger believes.