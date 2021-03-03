A fashion expert has revealed an unusual way to update your wardrobe without investment, without resorting to buying new things. This is reported by Metro.

According to Rebekah Roy, before you buy new clothes, you need to go through all your old clothes. “Get out your favorite wardrobe items and think about how you’ve worn them before. Chances are, you’ve been repeating the same images over and over. Clothes look outdated in our eyes when we think that this or that thing fits exclusively with this blouse or these jeans. We like what we already know and don’t want to try other combinations, ”she explained.

The stylist advised to look at the existing things in a new way. “For example, you have a favorite blazer that you only wear with matching trousers. Try it on with different dresses, add a belt and a necklace. You will be pleasantly surprised to find that old things have started to play with new colors, ”Roy assured.

Related materials Hands off The favorite thing of the European rich is back in fashion. 200 years ago in Russia, it was banned

Shopping triggers the release of the happiness hormone dopamine in people, she said. For this reason, many make rash purchases, especially during the coronavirus pandemic. The expert recommended using this psychological technique to your advantage, and be smart about both rethinking the old wardrobe and acquiring new things.

In February, a US resident, under the pretext of bankruptcy associated with the coronavirus pandemic, received subsidies from the state in the amount of $ 149,000 (11 million rubles) and spent them on shopping. According to the material, the heroine spent the money received on buying luxurious gifts.