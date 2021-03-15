The stylist and founder of the cosmetic brand Rodial Beauty has revealed a way to look “expensive” in cheap things. A series of videos appeared in her TikTok-account.

Maria Hatzistefanis explained that you can dress like European fashion houses with inexpensive mass-market clothing. So, for example, to look like a model of the Italian brand Prada, the heroine put on a dark wide T-shirt, matching sweatpants and high-heeled shoes with a pointed toe. Sunglasses and a large leather bag complemented her image.

For the outfit in the style of the French brand Yves Saint Laurent, the blogger used black vinyl leggings, a lace bodysuit, a jacket, a gold necklace and a belt with a large buckle. Hatzistefanis recreated the look in the spirit of the Parisian Dior company with a gray T-shirt, black wide midi skirt, jacket, belt, heels and sunglasses.

The girl assured that she bought most of the used clothes from cheap online stores such as Asos, Ebay and Primark.

The entrepreneur’s subscribers thanked her in the comments below the video. “Very well! Thanks for sharing! You have the best style! ”,“ These are wonderful images. So simple and fashionable at the same time “,” How great is it to look expensive in cheap clothes! “,” Perfect “,” Look great! ” They wrote.

In October 2020, a fan of the royal family recreated Kate Middleton’s looks with cheap mass-market clothing. American blogger Jen Bradley said that she first repeated the image of the duchess when she accidentally stumbled upon a replica of a dress from the luxury brand Diane Von Furstenberg from Middleton’s wardrobe. From that moment on, Bradley began to regularly look at photos of her public appearances in order to find out where the outfits were purchased.