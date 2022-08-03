Stylist Ivanova called the image of Larisa Dolina in tight overalls too sensual

Stylist Nadezhda Ivanova appreciated the new image of the Soviet and Russian pop singer Larisa Dolina in a tight-fitting jumpsuit with the phrase “I have dissonance.” Expert commentary leads “Express newspaper”.

The specialist noted that the outfit of a celebrity makes her feel ambivalent. So, in her opinion, he attracts attention to himself, which is a plus for the artist. However, at the same time, he does not correspond to the age and status of the star, the interlocutor of the publication said, calling the appearance of the Valley too frank.

“Erotism and excessive sexual sensuality is, it seems to me, the prerogative of younger and more daring ladies,” Ivanova explained, adding that the performer deserves more elegant images.

In July, it was reported that Dolina posed in a skintight outfit and delighted fans. The posted footage 66-year-old celebrity posed in a black and white jumpsuit with leopard print. Also, the image of the star was complemented by a white corset that supported her chest, and black leather boots with a high platform and heels.