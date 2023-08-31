Stylist and designer Luna Tsomartova called cargo pants out of fashion

Star stylist and designer Luna Tsomartova listed Russian women with popular clothes that are going out of fashion. The relevant material is published by the portal “Now attention!”.

First of all, the list included massive sneakers known as ugly shoes. “At the moment, there is a promotion of more miniature shoes. So chunky sneakers like the Triple S Balenciaga fade into the background. Now everyone is interested in Adidas Samba, which, after being relevant with the Vegan series, have become in demand in a metallic color with a protruding tongue, ”the expert clarified.

In addition, Tsomartova said that cargo pants will no longer be relevant in the upcoming seasons, but this will take time. Among other things, the stylist also named a beige trench coat, which, in her opinion, has become annoying to influencers. “With every cold snap, Moscow takes on a beige hue, because people start wearing trench coats of this color. Different cuts and shapes, but almost always with beige tones, ”she emphasized.

In August, Russian stylist Olga Skorokosova named clothing trends for autumn 2023. She said that the upcoming season will be dominated by office style, which is characterized by relaxed suits, fitted jackets and coats.