Stylist Shumilovskaya called the bomber jacket the most fashionable for the fall of 2023

Stylist and designer Natalya Shumilovskaya listed the most fashionable outerwear for Russian women for the fall of 2023. The relevant material is published by the publication “Metro Moscow”.

The list includes a leather coat and jacket, which can be combined with both casual outfits and evening or business. “You can choose the current model from genuine leather or eco-substitute. The color scheme can be very diverse – from classic shades to bright and contrasting ones, ”said the interlocutor of the publication.

In addition, the stylist called practical down jackets and bomber jackets popular. At the same time, she advised to combine the latter with trousers and dresses and drew attention to oversized models, with a metallic sheen, inscriptions and prints.

Among other things, Shumilovskaya noted the relevance of a long wool coat. “When choosing, pay attention to its length – maxi is in fashion this season. In this you will be as comfortable, cozy and warm as possible. It can be combined with a sporty style, for example, with sneakers, and with an evening look, elegantly complementing it with over the knee boots. The most fashionable colors are beige and all shades of white,” the expert emphasized.

In addition, Shumilovskaya offered to diversify her wardrobe with a knitted cardigan. “Long oversized models in pastel colors and more will look great with trousers and blouses,” she clarified. In conclusion, the specialist recommended purchasing a soft fur coat made of artificial material. “Look for long and cropped plush teddy coats in a wide variety of colors and prints,” the designer added.

