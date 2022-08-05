Stylist Chi Li urges women with wide hips to ditch skinny jeans

Stylist and fashion blogger Chi Li has listed the best clothes for those with wide hips. She published the corresponding video on her YouTube-channel.

First of all, the expert urged the spectators to give up long jackets or tops, since such things focus on the problem area of ​​​​the figure. “Everyone will be looking at the bottom of your jacket. Better put on a cropped top, ”she clarified and added that this rule also applies to tight-fitting slip dresses.

In addition, according to the author of the video, skinny jeans and short denim shorts, as well as pencil skirts, will not suit women with this build, as they will emphasize wide hips. Instead, she recommends looking at oversized pieces like A-line dresses, wraparound skirts, and flared trousers and loose leg jeans.

Previously, blogger Karina (surname not specified) called shoes that reduce the cost of the female image. According to the girl, you should not buy trendy designer products, as they quickly cease to be relevant. She also called for the abandonment of shoes that deliberately look worn, old and dirty.