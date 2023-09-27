Stylist Ivan Subota: bob and pixie haircuts do not require styling

Stylist and champion of Russia, Europe and the Baltic countries in makeup Ivan Subota listed haircuts for Russian women that do not require styling. The relevant information was made available to Lenta.ru on Wednesday, September 27.

First of all, the list included a pixie cut that was short at the back and sides of the head and longer at the top. “A short version of this hairstyle will definitely make your morning easier and save a couple of minutes for sleep. Dry it upside down, a little dry styling, and you’re done. The French version of the pixie looks like a calmer and more graphic haircut. It doesn’t require any special styling and is suitable for straight hair,” the expert said.

In addition, the specialist called the bob hairstyle one of the most unpretentious hairstyles to care for. “The main thing is to dry your hair from the roots and slightly curl the ends. For longer-lasting styling, use volumizing mousse,” Subota emphasized.

Among other things, the publication’s interlocutor drew the attention of girls who do not like to style their curls at all to a crew cut. “In general, it is convenient and comfortable. The main rule, in my opinion, is: dense and rich color on the hair,” the stylist said.

In addition, Subota advised owners of medium-length strands to wear a cascade or graduated ladder. In conclusion, he also noted the convenience of a straight cut haircut, which makes the hair look neat, well-groomed and dense.

