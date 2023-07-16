Women with a dimly defined waist will not fit options with ties and belts at the waist. They need to look at separate models with an accent top and bottom (ties on the hips, voluminous elements on the chest or shoulders – for example, in the form of flowers), they can consider a one-piece swimsuit with cutouts on the sides, which will visually make the waist narrower.

“Girls with wide hips should not opt ​​for panty-shaped panties and additional skirts, trying to hide the volume – visually this makes even more emphasis on this area. We need panties with a high fit or swimming trunks in the style of the 60s (v-shaped, high on the hips), ”said the interlocutor of Moslenta.

Girls with narrow hips, on the contrary, are better off choosing models with lower-rise shorts and extra volume in this area.

If the legs are not very long, then low-rise panties will make them visually even shorter. It is better to choose swimming trunks with a high fit and a deeper armhole, the expert added.

