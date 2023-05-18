Stylist Victoria Handus said that host Victoria Bonya looked ridiculous at Cannes

Russian stylist Victoria Handus compared TV presenter Victoria Bonya to Western stars at the Cannes Film Festival with the words “it seems ridiculous.” The relevant material appeared on the website of the publication “Dni.ru”.

According to the expert, celebrities chose the royal style for their outfits, but against their background, the former participant in the Dom-2 television project looked ridiculous. “We saw actors and actresses in regal restrained images, and Vika Bonya next to them in her parrot costume seems simply ridiculous,” she said.

The specialist explained that there are no complaints about Boni’s dress itself, since it is spectacular and fits her character. “It seems that this green dress was inspired by cacti, with which she loves to perform all kinds of rituals,” the source said.

In April, Victoria Bonya showed her face after the first plastic surgery. It was clear that the changes affected the chin line, on the skin in the area of ​​​​which there were hematomas.