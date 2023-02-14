Stylist Alexander Rogov called worn leather jackets one of the main spring trends

Stylist Alexander Rogov named one of the main trends in clothing in the spring of 2023. The corresponding publication appeared in his Telegram-channel.

According to the expert, frayed leather jackets will be especially popular in the coming season. He advised to combine this piece of clothing with basic jeans and a T-shirt, or with more complex and elegant products. “By the way, I already bought a shabby leather jacket for myself. My choice fell on Diesel (Italian fashion brand and accessories),” said the stylist.

At the same time, he provided his post with pictures of fashion models from shows, as well as street-style images, where the specified type of outerwear was used. Models Irina Sheiki and Emily Ratajkowski posed in these clothes.

Earlier in February, stylist Alexander Rogov named the main clothing trends for spring and summer 2023. According to the expert, in the coming warm seasons, silk, lace, transparency, as well as elements of underwear and boudoir chic will become especially relevant.