In an interview with Moslenta, personal stylist and trend analyst Evgenia Gudoshina named ways to save money on a spring wardrobe. She advised to win at the expense of basic things.

“It is impossible to fall into ecstasy from the base. Because buying basic things is a well-planned routine. But then you can give yourself free rein and add things-points or things-moods to your wardrobe. With a well-assembled base, you will always have something to wear them with!” — said Gudoshina.

She suggested that the first thing to do is to clearly think over the upcoming shopping. “It is important to understand where you will wear these clothes, what life goals they should help you achieve and what exactly you will buy. The answers to these three questions will help not to buy too much, ”said the interlocutor of Moslenta.

According to the stylist, basic clothes should be solid, have a simple, ideally straight cut and mostly smooth texture: it is easier to combine such things with each other and with accent “mood things”. It is better to choose soft colors: black, white, gray, brown, blue, light blue.

“The base is not some list of things that everyone needs. Basic things are those styles and items of clothing that you wear most often, based on your lifestyle, ”explained Gudoshina.

So, for office workers, trouser suits, light shirts, smooth knitwear, skirts below the knee, shoes and loafers are suitable as a base, and, for example, for a young mother – a tracksuit, knitted suit, knitted dress, jeans, T-shirts, sneakers.

“By the way, you can save a lot on T-shirts and jeans – many affordable brands sew these things perfectly,” the expert shared. In the inexpensive segment, Gudoshina advises taking things that have fewer seams in the design.

“In general, it’s better to save on waist-length clothing than on shoulder clothing, since when communicating we pay more attention to the portrait zone,” the Moslenta interlocutor noted.

She added that basic items are rarely discounted during the summer and winter sales seasons, but they can be caught in the off-season – from mid-autumn or from mid-spring.

“For women, basic things can be found in the men’s departments. The prices are lower, the quality is better, and the size range is quite wide. Cotton shirts, denim shirts, round neck pullovers – this is an incomplete list of what you can pay attention to, ”said the stylist.

Earlier, the famous stylist Vladislav Lisovets named the three main trends in modern fashion. “Fashion today can be characterized by the three most relevant areas: naked 2000s, oversized and rock and roll,” the expert said.