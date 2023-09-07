Stylist Tatyana Timofeeva told the Russians how to keep the quality of clothes when washing. She posted the relevant information in her Telegram-channel.

The expert said that often a thing loses its appearance after the first wash. According to her, this problem may be due to improper care for wardrobe items. For this reason, Timofeeva advised to clean things exclusively with cold water and liquid detergents, after turning them inside out.

Especially if it is a blend of wool, silk, cashmere. 100% silk and cashmere must be dry-cleaned. I wash with gel and liquid powder, pour immediately into the drum so that the product is washed out for sure. I do not use balms, especially for knitwear. Why do I need spools with my own hands? Powders with an aggressive composition spoil things, buy modern products Tatyana Timofeeva stylist

In addition, the specialist noted that products of varying degrees of contamination must be sorted. “On average, 90 percent of things just need to be refreshed. Why put them on many hours of programs? 15-30 minutes is enough,” the stylist said, adding that reducing the number of revolutions to 300-400-500 will increase the life of the clothes.

Among other things, Timofeeva stressed that most dryers quickly spoil the quality of things. “I don’t dry clothes in washing machines. I dry bed linen and towels, ”she said. In addition, the blogger recommended reading labels on products, as well as updating old equipment.

“With constant washing at low temperatures, a smell may appear in the machine, passing to things. Slime, mold, bacteria appear under the rubber band of the drum. Wash periodically and at high temperatures, ”concluded the woman.

Earlier in September, experts from the online cleaning store Ace named the best ways to dry clothes after washing. Experts said that drying clothes in the fresh air is the most effective method.