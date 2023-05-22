Stylist Anastasia Khokhlova called slates an unacceptable summer thing for the city

Stylist Anastasia Khokhlova called the Russians three unacceptable summer things for the city. The relevant material appeared on the website of the publication “City”.

The expert advised to exclude slates from the wardrobe, as they have long gone out of fashion. Instead, it is better to look at sandals and sandals made of leather. According to her, such shoes are more comfortable to wear and are great for an urban environment.

In addition, Khokhlova suggested replacing the tunic with an elongated linen shirt. “It can be worn loose to hide the hips, or tie up, emphasizing the waist,” said the specialist.

Among other things, Khokhlova drew attention to beach bags. “In order for the bag to look good both in everyday life and on vacation, choose items made of straw or rattan,” she explained and specified that the product should keep its shape.

Earlier, stylist Natalia Buldakova named the main clothing trends for the Russians for the summer of 2023. In the coming season, outfits from the 1970s – 2000s will be relevant. They are bright, decorated with colored sequins and fringes, include knitted elements and hippie-style flared trousers, the specialist noted.