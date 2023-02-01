Varshavskaya stylist: asymmetric haircuts and side parting will help to hide a high forehead

Stylist Anna Varshavskaya called Russian women ways to hide a high forehead with a hairstyle. Her comment is posted Marie Claire.

According to the specialist, asymmetrical bangs, haircuts and styling will help to correct the appearance in this case. Among them, she included fishnet braids and boho hairstyles. The expert also advised to make a side parting instead of the central one and pay attention to retro styling with strands falling on the forehead.

In addition, when dyeing hair, it is preferable to stick to light colors. At the same time, you can choose techniques such as highlighting, balayazh and shatush, the stylist noted.

