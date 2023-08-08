Stylist Ismail Safiulov advised overweight Russians to take a closer look at tunics

Stylist Ismail Safiulov advised plump Russian women to wear suitable summer clothes. The relevant material appeared on the website of the publication “Now attention!”.

So, the specialist urged readers with magnificent handicaps to look at tunics made of light fabrics, such as muslin. According to him, this material is great for the beach and emphasizes the dignity of the figure.

At the same time, Safiulov recommended paying attention to the color scheme of tunics. “It should be light shades – white, beige, pastel shades. They will better reflect the sun’s rays, ”explained the source of the publication.

At the same time, the expert noted that girls with a body type “pear” fit long models. As for the owners of the type “apple”then they need to make a choice in favor of short tunics, as they can emphasize the slimness of the legs.

In July, personal stylist Victoria Strebkova named ways for Russian women to emphasize the waist with the help of clothes. First of all, the expert urged to wear high-waisted dresses and skirts, as they help hide figure flaws. At the same time, she noted that models with belts will help create the right proportions and accents in the image.