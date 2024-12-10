Karla Sofia Gascón He is making history on the national acting scene. Last Saturday, the Madrid artist collected the Best Actress award at the European Film Awards for her role in ‘Emilia Perez’ and less than 24 hours ago we learned that his name was on the nomination list for the 82nd edition of the Golden Globesone of the most important film competitions in the world awarded by members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. The gala will take place on the first Sunday of January (in Spain in the early hours of January 5 to 6) and for just under a month, the most ‘fashionistas’ are already looking forward to seeing all the outfits on the red carpet, because they always welcomes the most prominent personalities with true ‘lookazos’.

One of the stars of the event will undoubtedly be Gascón, nominated for Best Leading Actress in the Comedy or Musical category and who will surely impress the most with her outfit. In his last act, specifically the European Film Awards that we mentioned above, he donned a vKlein blue long dress. The model, with an asymmetrical one-shoulder neckline, featured a flattering ruching and was signed by the designer and creative director of Yves Saint Laurent, Anthony Vaccarello.

This has not been the only time he has won an award. Last May he did it in the iconic Cannes Film Festival with the Palme d’Or and although she joined the list of Spaniards who had already won it, such as Penélope Cruz or Carmen Maura, she will always be remembered as the first trans woman to receive this award. On this occasion, Karla Sofía Gascón opted for a black design, the tone most present in her wardrobe, also with an asymmetrical neckline but with long sleeves.

Taking a look at her looks, black models are the ones she uses the most, although she also opts for other colors. At the San Sebastián Film Festival he wore a model full of trends. On the one hand it presented a fluid silhouette to the most pure ‘boho chic’ style with the asymmetrical skirt decorated with a ruffle and a lot of flare, batwing sleeves with ‘cut out’ and a wide V-neckline. In addition, the dress was burgundy, one of the leading shades of this season. At this same event he also carried another white designwith long sleeves, sweetheart neckline and gathers in the hip area. She finished it off with dark lips.









She chose maroon again on the red carpet at the London Film Festival. On this occasion she posed with a silhouette design very similar to the klein blue dress she wore for the European Film Awards just a few days ago, which, in fact, was signed by the same Haute Couture house, Yves Saint Laurent.

Karla Sofía Gascón on different red carpets.

Gtres



He is also a fan of red and he has worn it on a large number of occasions. At the Madrid presentation of ‘Emilia Pérez’ she wore a satin dress with one shoulder and ruching signed, again, by the creative director of YSL. For her part, she also opted for red at the Mill Valley Film Festival with a dress with thin straps, a ‘V’ neckline and gathering in the waist area. Both looks – in addition to others she has worn – by the stylist Freddy Alonso who has also dressed celebrities like Blanca Suárez or Najwa Nimri. She also wore red to visit Vicky Martín Berrocal’s podcast ‘A solas con’, although one of her best outfits is a pink two-piece suit. Specifically, it consisted of a jacket with floral embroidery and lapels that he wore without anything underneath and matching wide pants.

Karla Sofía Gascón is a fan of red and pink.

@karsiagascon



Returning to her black outfits, one of the most elegant is the one she wore at the Academy Gala. It was a velvet two-piece decorated with three sophisticated flowers as buttons in gold in the central area. A style that is also the work of Anthony Vaccarello, creative director of YSL.

Likewise, she has also worn sequin and two-tone outfits. Of course, there is one thing that is clear, Karla Sofía Gascón remains faithful to her tastes and does not usually leave her comfort zone. Now, we are waiting to know the look she will wear at the Golden Globes.

Furthermore, there are also rumors that could be nominated at the 2025 Oscarsthe most important competition in the entire globe in terms of film and television that is held on the first Sunday of March.