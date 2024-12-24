Isabel Marant, Rabanneeither Ferragamo These are just some of the luxury brands with which Ari Fournier has worked Represented by IMG Models, one of the most established agencies in the sector, she rose to fame in 2021 after being seen with the well-known actor Cole Sprousewith whom she has had a romantic relationship since then, although her career was already on the path to success before being with him. The model became known in 2015 and is now on the list of the most stylish ‘it girls’ of the moment.

You just need to take a look at his Instagram profile, where he has more than 250,000 followers to realize. And the Canadian is quite an ‘influencer’ and shares all her looks, as well as her most notable works, which are not few, and her daily life. When he started in this world, he had a more relaxed style, featuring less risky garments than today. She posed with jeans, shorts, leather pants, basic t-shirts, crop tops and dresses, although there was no shortage of accessories from big brands such as Louis Vuitton either Christian Dior. In addition, she was also the image of many underwear, lingerie and swimwear houses and at that time her hair was platinum blonde.

Aris Fournier’s style was more relaxed years ago.

@arisloufournier



After sharing her first photo with the protagonist of ‘Riverdale’, her stylistic evolution began. To start the year 2022, the young woman chose a very unique look from RAT & BOAa British brand founded less than 10 years ago known for its dresses with unique silhouettes and bold prints. It was a long design with a large neckline in the back and a ‘print’ that imitated the spots of a giraffe in brown and beige tones that she finished off with an LV bag.

Over time, this was not the only dress from the London house that she has worn. On another occasion, she dressed in a sophisticated printed dress with a very original detail on the neckline, a very sophisticated lace that contrasted perfectly with the model. Of course, this is not the only ‘top’ brand in your closet. Signed by Versacewore one of her most notable looks, consisting of a corseted top made of denim fabric and a black mini skirt decorated with very striking pink sequins. And accompanying the styling, she chose a marked make-up featuring blue and shiny eye shadows.









Ari Fournier bets on prominent brands such as Versace or RAT & BOA.

@ariloufournier



And of course, he didn’t miss the big wedding. Dylan Sprouseher partner’s brother and also a model Barbara Palvin. For this special occasion, she dressed in a long satin design in pale pink with an open back. Mirror Palais. She completed it with white high-heeled sandals. Jimmy Choo. Although until then her blonde hair parted in the middle was characteristic of the ‘celebrity’, later she opted for a change of look. First she cut straight bangs and then changed their color to a very subtle chocolate brown that fits perfectly with her features and skin tone.

It also began to be the image of beauty brands such as Dior Beauty or Rabanne. And without a doubt, one of her most important jobs was walking for the jewelry house Tiffany & Co.. She did it with an impressive silver and red ruby ​​necklace and a black dress with a strapless neckline, a corseted body decorated with a bow, and a voluminous skirt. To show the jewel well, she tied up her hair.

He went for the first time to BOF gala this same year. It was within the framework of the Paris Fashion Week and took place at The Shangri-La Hotel in the French capital. For this date, she chose a black gala dress with a completely open back, something she loves as she has made clear with her other looks. In addition, the design featured a hood that she wore on her head, revealing her bangs, a trend that has gained prominence in recent months, especially at these types of events. For makeup, she opted for red lips.

This 2024 also did not miss the New York Fashion Week and like a true ‘influencer’, she shared all the details in a publication.

With her style and good taste, Ari Fournier is becoming a reference to keep track of.