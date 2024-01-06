It's a reputation Dominic Toretto would be proud of. Ireland's most notorious driver had more than 50 traffic fines of all kinds to his name by 2007, but had never been convicted of any of his offences. This was not the work of a criminal mastermind – quite the opposite, in fact.

Irish Times already published this story in 2009, but it is too good not to look back on. About fifteen years ago, a Polish driver named Prawo Jazdy was regularly pulled over in Ireland. But every time this driver was fined, he provided different information. It seemed as if collecting fines was a hobby of his, because he collected prints throughout the country.

The infamous road pirate is caught in the spotlight

This went on for a while until an employee of the Irish equivalent of the CJIB investigated in 2007. Or rather, he picked up a Polish-English dictionary. This is how he discovered that Prawo Jazdy is not a name, but Polish for 'driving license'. So Prawo was not one person: the officers wrote out fines based on 'driving license'. All offenders will have had a great time with their fines.

A report has now been activated in the Irish police system. As soon as an officer issues a fine to Prawo Jazdy, a message appears that the name is invalid. Irish police officers will probably no longer believe you if you claim that your driving license is called.