On the dictionary under the heading Stuntman it is read: the interpreter, instead ofactorthe most dangerous action scenes such as walking on roofs, jumping into the void, jump from a moving carfake a car chase or hand-to-hand combat.

However, all of this is very simplistic because, behind a cold semantic definition, to play a dangerous action scene you need constant physical preparation, a sports specialization (fencing, horse riding, parachuting, free climbing, motorcycling…) and a sure predisposition to face scenes stunts. So if anyone thinks stuntmen are crazy people who act like they have nothing to lose are so wrong!

Stuntman who is he?

All the dangerous scenes require great preparation and an accurate study of the smallest details to ensure the safety of the stuntmen and to act with a large margin of safety. Certainly in many stunts there is a great deal of sophisticated security, but some exhibits are as dangerous as they appear.

Stuntman in action on a motocross bike

There are two broad categories of stuntmen: i stunt performers and drivers. The former throw themselves from buildings, running cars, etc., while the latter roll over with the cars, simulate accidents, go on two wheels. Drivers undergo long sessions of training and testsand can also use vehicles specifically adapted to the scene to be shot, because thecar prepared for a chase it is certainly different from another for an accident or a jump.

Stuntman driver with car and motorbike

But how and above all when are the “drivers” born? We are at the end of the 60s when they arrive in Europe for a series of acrobatic shows i Canadian Hell Driversof the Canadian stuntmen who were the first in the world to turn some stunts into a show such as ride balanced on the side wheels of cars, simulate traffic accidents and jump between ramps with motorcycles.

Red Bull Mobile Launch

Famous French school stuntmen

Following their dissolution, several were born schoolsfirst of all that French with celebrities Jean Sunny and Jose Canca who came to Italy in the 1970s with a promotional tour to advertise cars Simcaentertaining the audience with spin balance on two wheels and other stunts.

Remy Julien stunts

There french school acquired great notoriety by introducing new acrobats on the scene such as Gil Delamare and Remy Julien (whose children still continue the family tradition today and are among the most in-demand stunt performers); Alain Prieur, as well as a car driver specializing in crashes, he was among the record men for the long jump with the ramp-to-ramp motorcycle; “Sir” Jean-Pierre Guyexceptional street biker, milestone for motorcycle stunts of all time; Reno LeGoff, excellent street biker and motocross freestyler; Joel Pegurieramp to ramp with the bike, precision driver with cars and crashes, as well as organizer, coordinator and driver of the Stuntmotorshowof Albi, demonstration that took place in the south of France.

Other artists have been imported Jean-Pierre CharasseFrench by birth but Italian by adoption, excellent with ramp to ramp motorcycles, precision driver with cars and crashes as well as organizer, pilot and coordinator of “Roller Cars”the three generations of the large family The Gries; the pilots Serge Heynault, Frederic Vavasseur, Frederic Pineau who also performed in Italy during the world premiere presentation of the new one Fiat Bravo at the Stadio dei Marmi in Rome in the winter of 2006-2007; in the end Ive Trouve, Bernard Bouraly’, Nicol Harris and Manuel Nogaro (Portuguese by birth) excellent car drivers, precision and crash drivers, who have worked in Italy for many years with professionalism and success.

The first Italian stuntmen

The legendary pilot Pascal BizarroItalian-Canadian, was one of the pioneers of this kind of show in Europe and in Italy.

The legendary pilot Pascal BizarroItalian-Canadian.

Founder of “Bizarre Stunt Team”, in his curriculum he boasted the collaboration with the legendary Canadian Hell Drivers. Roman by adoption, he has toured all over the world: from Greece to Turkey, from the United Arab Emirates to Qatar and Dubai.

The “dynasty” continues with the children Patrick and David with the grandchildren DIDI, Pascal, Michael, Manuel, Desiree, Anthony and the very young Travis, all extraordinary stunts with motorcycles, cars and trucks who successfully operate in the cinema and in their acrobatic shows.

DIDI Bizarre stuntman

The stuntman profession soon established itself in Italy too and it was one of the pioneers Willi Meliswho is considered by many to be the reference driver: of Sardinian origin but Roman by adoption, among his best qualities he boasts the marked sensitivity in driving in balance on only two lateral wheels (precision driver in side wheel driving) with car, truck, road and farm tractor. Versatile as a tester, mechanical trainer and coordinator, he has offered great availability in teaching this particular discipline to more than one generation of pilots. Children Thomas and Juniortalented as pilots, have chosen different career paths.

Stuntman Holer Togni in one of his most spectacular performances

Holer Togni was the first in the world to balance on two wheels, first with a road tractor (the driving force of a semi-trailer) then on the three side wheels (two of the driving force + one of the semi-trailer) with a TIR Recordman in 1998 with a distance of 185 m in the finish straight at theNurburgring racetrack in Germany, with its yellow seesaw on three wheels! It was excellent in the precision driving by any mechanical means, he performed for Fiat Iveco and for New Holland

The great deserves a separate discussion Gianluca Folco, better known as “D’Artagnan”: excellent precision driver and crash driver with cars/trucks, creator and president of “Stunman School” of Ciampino (RM) together with the coordinator Heros Biasini; I’m with them David Folco, among the “historic” pilots, the children Patrick (he worked as a stunt double for actor Raoul Bova), Darixand many others.

Folco Team on display with a truck engine

At the school, which is located on the outskirts of Rome and is the only one active in Italy, courses are organized for the various specializations of this particular profession so that the many young aspiring stuntmen of the team make the right apprenticeship.

Noteworthy were, with the Milanese cars James Biattaprecision driver and crash and the Emilian Giuseppe Poli ramp-to-ramp bikes and cars. From MantuaArmando Rossi “BUBU”, legendary “comedy sidekick” by Holer Togni in his shows, and the son Robert who performs with cars and trucks.

Brothers Bortolussi (car), the brothers Of Water and the good and picturesque Horace Divirgil (car-truck-crash).

Stuntman in the fire

Francis and Gianluca Petrazzichildren of the great Richard among the first “Maestri d’Arme” of our cinema, they follow in their father’s footsteps together with their team, with enthusiasm, professionalism and success. Two generations of the family Meoni and Franco Maria Salomon (born Kenyan), stunt coordinator and precision driver; Nazzareno Zamperla another historic “Master of Arms”, with his children David and Mirko.

Always from Rome and surroundings Franco Medici, Davide Iannaccone, Luca Benfatto, Roberto Zoldan, Mirko, the multifaceted Roberto Libertini (car-motorcycle) and the Turinese Ivan Furno, all with cars.

Nicola Campobasso, the wheelie who exhibits with the Vespa

Nicholas Campobasso “the wheelie”, challenges the laws of physics and balance with commitment and perseverance with Piaggio Vespa scooters in the various engine sizes. His performances as well as entertaining are worthy of a professional street biker.

The Italian school counts among others Emmanuel Cold, in the opinion of many of the best Italian street bikers, ed Ermanno Bastianini, who successfully alternates the profession of tester rider with that of motorcycle acrobat-tightrope walker and film stand-in.

Ermanno Bastianini stuntman with motorcycles, stunt double in the cinema

Milestone of the Italian stuntman school is Massimo Trinchero; entered this fascinating world thanks to Togniwith considerable experience, is the holder of a truly unique record established at Bologna Motor Show: he was the first stuntman to jump from ramp to ramp in a sidecar with a passenger, his friend Bettino Mangani, at his side.

Massimo Trinchero on display at the Bologna Motor Show

Stuntman in Europe and the rest of the world

As far as the European scene is concerned, it is a must to mention the english school with grand motorbike stunts for ramp-to-ramp jumps Robin Minter Smith and Eddie Kidd; among the street bikers the exceptional ones Kevin Carmichael and Craig Jones.

Craig Jones

For the Austrian school we remember the brothers with pleasure Alfred and Wernerthe stunts Haino and Hudoall with cars.

Kevin Carmichael stuntman with motorbikes

About the german school impossible to forget the great Chris Pffeifera true “motorcycle dancer”, one of the best street bikers in the world who took his own life this year following a severe form of depression.

Chris Pffeifera true “motorcycle dancer”, one of the best street bikers in the world who took his own life,

Among the overseas artists we mention two of the greatest: Robbie Maddison (Australia) and Ken Block (USA). The latter passed away recently due to a fatal snowmobile accident.

