The stunning cyclist who seeks resources in OnlyFans to go to the Olympics

The Paris Olympics 2024 is just around the corner and the athletes are looking for a way to attend, to find the qualification to compete.

One of them is the cyclist Alexandra Ianculescu, who has devised the way to obtain resources to go to the jousts, given the lack of sponsorship.

She opened an account on OnlyFans to have a new source of money and fight for participation in Paris.

The resources

The cyclist has said that what she has collected helps her to live, pay the rent, eat and live from her sport.

“It’s helping me survive, pay my rent, pay my groceries and cover my bike and coffee bills!” she said.

Ianculescu initially practiced skating, but he wanted to go to the Olympics to run the cycling events.

Came to Toronto and then went to Ontario, Canada, in 2001, and since 2008 he trains and resides in Calgary, Alberta.

The athlete was a member of Canada’s youth national speed skating team in 2011 and represented Canada at two world championships.

Born 31 years ago in Sibiu, Romania, she is 1.73m tall and weighs 58kg.

