Wednesday, April 12, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

The stunning cyclist who seeks resources in OnlyFans to go to the Olympics

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 12, 2023
in Sports
0
The stunning cyclist who seeks resources in OnlyFans to go to the Olympics


close

olympic games

olympic games

Photo:

Alexandra Ianculescu’s Instagram

Olympic Games

If Canadian, he opened an account on that social network and is looking for money.

The Paris Olympics 2024 is just around the corner and the athletes are looking for a way to attend, to find the qualification to compete.

One of them is the cyclist Alexandra Ianculescu, who has devised the way to obtain resources to go to the jousts, given the lack of sponsorship.
(Piqué and Clara Chía prepare a hard blow that would hurt Shakira, video) (Michael Jordan: amount paid for his shoes breaks world record)

See also  Yuliana Lizarazo and María Paulina Pérez, champions of the WTA 250 of Monterrey

She opened an account on OnlyFans to have a new source of money and fight for participation in Paris.

The resources

The cyclist has said that what she has collected helps her to live, pay the rent, eat and live from her sport.

“It’s helping me survive, pay my rent, pay my groceries and cover my bike and coffee bills!” she said.

Ianculescu initially practiced skating, but he wanted to go to the Olympics to run the cycling events.

Came to Toronto and then went to Ontario, Canada, in 2001, and since 2008 he trains and resides in Calgary, Alberta.

The athlete was a member of Canada’s youth national speed skating team in 2011 and represented Canada at two world championships.

Born 31 years ago in Sibiu, Romania, she is 1.73m tall and weighs 58kg.
(Miguel Escobar, one of the best central defenders in the history of Colombia, died)
(Unusual: the footballer who set himself on fire after being accused of terrorism)

See also  Video: Bird songs alert people moments before earthquake in Turkey

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#stunning #cyclist #seeks #resources #OnlyFans #Olympics

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Determined Dark and Darker fan recreating troubled game in Fortnite

Determined Dark and Darker fan recreating troubled game in Fortnite

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result