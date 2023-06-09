“Goblin economy”. Leprechaun economics. This is how the economist and Nobel Prize winner Paul Krugman baptized the data produced by Ireland in 2015, in reference to the pixie with a red beard and green clothing, the result of the island’s mythology. That year, the country’s GDP growth was 26%. The largest recorded in Europe since the end of World War II. It did not take long for it to be discovered that in this period Apple had allocated a large part of its accumulated assets in intellectual property rights to an Irish tax domicile.

Ireland has been an economic miracle in recent decades – with notable ups and downs, such as the financial bailout it received in the early 2010s, victim of the same debt crisis that wobbled the Greek economy – but its public accounts are going always accompanied by a certain amount of confusion, and they distort the reality, not only of the country itself, but also of the economic environment in which it operates. The eurozone entered a recession in the first quarter of 2023, largely because Ireland made a sharp correction to its growth figures.

Last Friday, the Central Statistics Office (CSO) announced that the Republic of Ireland’s gross domestic product (GDP) contracted by 4.6% in the first quarter of 2023, a much lower decline. bulky than the 2.7% originally forecast. Added to the revision made to the growth data for the previous quarter —it fell 0.1% compared to the 0.3% rise that had been previously estimated—, the figure indicated that the country had technically entered recession. Two consecutive quarters with negative growth.

“The figures revealed by the CSO continue to show growth in the domestic economy, despite all the challenges of the global economy. It has been above all the volatility in the production of multinationals that has caused this decrease of 4.6%, ”explains Hazel Ahern-Flynn, economist at IBEC, the main Irish business association. “Changes in the production of a small number of multinational firms in a particular quarter can produce an outsized impact on the GDP figures, although the total annual impact, we calculate, is ultimately 0.2%,” adds the analyst.

The dimension of multinationals

In a country of barely five million inhabitants (seven million across the island if Northern Ireland is included) there are more than 1,500 multinationals, which include the main technology giants and the main pharmaceutical laboratories. In fact, it is the latter who are responsible, for reasons that have so far been diffused, for the setback suffered in the country during the first quarter. Part of the cause of the contraction suffered by this sector may derive precisely from the boom you experienced during the pandemic. Together with digital service companies (both favored by lockdown and teleworking), it proved to be a resilient sector that retained its workforce, and contributed, through the payment of Corporation Tax, to sustaining the Irish economy.

But everything that oversizes profits also affects losses. “Given the oversized role that the multinational sector plays in our economy, GDP is not the most appropriate measure to gauge the level of quality of life of residents in the country,” defended Michael McGrath, the Irish Finance Minister, when learning the last data.

It is true that the last unemployment figure recorded in Ireland, in May, was 3.8%. Anything below 4% equals full employment. This is very similar to what was experienced between 2000 and 2001, when the island’s economic explosion made it known to the rest of the world as the “Celtic tiger”. More than twenty years later, the reasons for success no longer obey exclusively the dumping fiscal policy that Ireland was allowed to implement. “Many people remain convinced that all this growth derives from intellectual property [de las tecnológicas] that generates profits all over the world”, he recently complained to the Financial Times the Governor of the Central Bank of Ireland, Gabriel Makhlouf. “It isn’t true. Everything that is produced, especially in the pharmaceutical sector, is produced in the country. They are people who live in Ireland. A huge proportion of the world’s top ten medicines are manufactured in Ireland,” Makhlouf argued.

Multinationals employ 10% of the Irish population, along with thousands of expatriates who have moved there. That is why the housing crisis, with prices that exceed the already exorbitant prices in London in the capital, Dublin, and in the rest of the country, together with tense public services, have led, among other things, to the victory in total number of votes for Sinn Féin, the party that for years was the political arm of the IRA and today represents the political option furthest to the left.

Modified Domestic Lawsuit

The CSO itself favors, with the complicity of the Irish Government, the prevalence of the so-called Modified Domestic Demand (MDD). With this method, general household and government consumption is measured, as well as investment in capital, but distortion factors such as the importation of intellectual property or all aircraft destined for the leasing in companies around the world. Ireland is, unknown to the general public, the world giant in this sector.

In the same year that the Irish economy grew by 12.2% (2022), the country’s MDD grew by 8.2%. That is to say, there is a reality behind the momentum of the country, not just a green pixie. It continues to be the country that concentrates the most Direct Investment in all of Europe, and foreign firms pay close to 80% of the corporate tax collected by the country. The economic model has been a success that has survived even after the OECD and the G-7 endorsed a 15% minimum global corporate tax, with the aim of reducing the comparative advantage of some countries. By then Ireland no longer needed that extra boost.

But more realistic indicators than GDP or MDD, such as the so-called GIR* (Gross National Income), which is the gross domestic product minus the earnings of non-residents of the country, puts Ireland’s feet closer to the ground, and reduces up to 40% wealth. It can be stated even more clearly: in 2021, Irish GDP was about €426 billion. Assets such as the intellectual property rights of large multinationals accounted for, within that amount, some 233,000 million.

Follow all the information of Economy and Business in Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter

Five Days agenda The most important economic appointments of the day, with the keys and the context to understand their scope. RECEIVE IT IN YOUR MAIL