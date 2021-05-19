70% of schoolchildren already know what they want to do in the future, the majority prefer blogging, programming and e-sports. This was announced on Tuesday, May 18, by the organizers of the Foxford online camp.

“70% of the respondents said that they have already decided on the specialty they are interested in. The most attractive professions for today’s schoolchildren are blogging, programming, e-sports, web and game design. However, the majority of children are sure that at school they are not taught the necessary skills to master their future profession: 60% of the respondents told about this. Schoolchildren prefer to find out all the information necessary for development in their profession on the Internet, ”the press release says.

In addition, the respondents were also asked if they would like the school to have more lessons related to modern professions, to which 77% answered in the affirmative. Children also noted skills that they are not taught in school and that they lack the most: 52% would like to learn how to manage money, 47% would like to learn how to stand up for themselves, and 47% would like to be taught, how to choose a profession, another 47% – how to better understand yourself and your emotions, and another 33% – how to study on your own.

It is noted that girls are twice as likely as boys to be interested in the skill of working with their emotions.

In addition, the children shared what soft and hard skills they consider necessary in modern life. Schoolchildren aged 11–16 consider creativity to be the most important skill. Less often, according to students, people need management skills and organizational skills.

As for parents, 45% of them believe that their children are interested in programming, and more than half of parents also see creativity in their children.

“The survey showed that modern schoolchildren consciously and responsibly approach their education and choice of profession from an early age. Surprisingly, 58% of children said that they would voluntarily study during the holidays: 20% want to improve their knowledge in basic subjects, another 20% will be preparing for the Unified State Exam and the OGE, and the remaining 18% plan to engage in hobbies, attend additional classes and circles “, – said the head of educational projects “Foxford” Alexander Buzdakov.

On April 24, a study was published, according to which more than 60% of graduates of Russian schools have now decided on the choice of a university and the direction of training they would like to enroll in.